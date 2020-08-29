Currents

Saturday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: 9 New Cases - Death Toll at 501

Details By Native News Online Staff August 29, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Saturday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported nine new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths has reached 501 as of Saturday. Reports indicate that 7,054 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 94,287 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 9,789.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,320

Crownpoint Service Unit: 803

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 906

Gallup Service Unit: 1,566

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,300

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,499

Tuba City Service Unit: 932

Winslow Service Unit: 457

* Six residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place

them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation’s 32-hour weekend lockdown is set to begin on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 9:00 p.m. and last until Monday, Aug. 31 at 5:00 a.m.

"If you travel to areas such as Phoenix, Albuquerque, or other cities or towns during the lockdown, you are putting yourself, your loved ones, and everyone else that you come into contact with at substantial risk of contracting COVID-19. We only have nine new reported cases today, but the overall state numbers remain relatively high. Home is the safest place to be right now. Please stay home during the 32-hour lockdown and spend time with your family or do something productive at home. We have to stay on course and keep our numbers low,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

On Friday, the state of Utah reported 458 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 629 new cases, and New Mexico reported 139.

