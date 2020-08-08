Currents

Saturday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: 36 New Cases and Two More Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff August 08, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Saturday, the Nez-Lizer Administration partnered with the Winslow Indian Health Care Center to distribute food and essential supplies to 571 families in the communities of Winslow, Leupp, and Dilkon to help keep people home and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the Navajo Nation hard.

Meanwhile, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported on Saturday 36 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths. The total number of deaths now totals 470 as of Saturday. Reports indicate that 6,810 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 84,537 people have been tested for COVID-19. Multiple health care facilities were unable to report the number of recoveries and tests completed for Saturday’s report due to technical issues with the reporting system. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 9,293.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,254

Crownpoint Service Unit: 775

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 718

Gallup Service Unit: 1,500

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,281

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,454

Tuba City Service Unit: 870

Winslow Service Unit: 437

* Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Saturday, the state of Arizona reported 1,054 new cases of COVID-19, while New Mexico reported 155 new cases, and Utah reported 376 new cases. The Navajo Nation’s 32-hour weekend lockdown will begin on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 9:00 p.m. (MDT) until Monday, Aug. 10 at 5:00 a.m. All businesses will be closed for the duration of the weekend lockdown.

“The overall numbers of positive COVID-19 cases for the entire states of Utah, New Mexico, and Arizona decreased today. That’s a good sign that the curve is beginning to flatten, but that does not mean it is safe to travel. Our contact tracers are finding that more of our Navajo Nation residents are contracting COVID-19 when they travel to cities such as Phoenix and Albuquerque and others. The safest place to be is home here on the Navajo Nation. Everyone must remain diligent about staying home as much as possible, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing your hands, and avoiding large crowds,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

