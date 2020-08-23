Currents

Saturday COVID-19 Navajo Nation Update: 14 New Cases - Four More Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff August 23, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Saturday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 14 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and four recent deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 493 as of Saturday. Reports indicate that 7,060 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 91,856 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 9,545.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,297

Crownpoint Service Unit: 796

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 749

Gallup Service Unit: 1,535

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,297

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,485

Tuba City Service Unit: 928

Winslow Service Unit: 454

* Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation will have another 32-hour weekend lockdown beginning on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 9:00 p.m. (MDT) until Monday, Aug. 24, at 5:00 a.m. All businesses and tribal parks will be closed for the duration of the weekend lockdown.

"Here on the Navajo Nation, we have gone 23 consecutive days with less than 50 new daily cases, but we have to remain diligent. As we enter the weekend lockdown, we urge Navajo residents to stay home and avoid nonessential travels. Our contact tracers find that more of our Navajo Nation residents are contracting COVID-19 when they travel to cities such as Phoenix, Albuquerque, and others. The safest place to be is home," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Health officials state that individuals who eat a well-balanced diet tend to be healthier with more durable immune systems and lower risk of chronic illnesses and infectious diseases. Eating a variety of fresh and unprocessed foods to get the vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber, protein, and antioxidants are vital for maintaining your overall health.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff