Santa Ynez Chumash Donat $25,000 to Toys for Tots

Details By Native News Online Staff December 12, 2024

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians recently donated $25,000 to the Central Coast Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots campaign, marking the 21st consecutive year the tribe has supported the nonprofit’s mission to provide toys to economically disadvantaged children during the holiday season.

The Central Coast Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots campaign serves families in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties through collaborations with local organizations such as Unity Shoppe, People Helping People, The Salvation Army, Community Action Commission, Tribal TANF, United Boys & Girls Club, and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“Our tribe is proud to be a part of a campaign that makes a significant difference in the lives of children in need during the holidays,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

1st Sgt. (retired) Soledad Kennedy, the Marine Corps League 1340 Toys for Tots Coordinator for Santa Barbara County, highlighted the enduring partnership between the tribe and the campaign.

“Central Coast Marine Corps League 1340 and the Santa Ynez Band ofChumash Indians have been in partnership since December 2004,” she said. “Our strong, 21-year partnership has resulted in thousands of toys for children in Santa Barbara County during the holiday season. The tribe’s steadfast dedication demonstrates their commitment to local children and the campaign, which has helped family agencies within the county provide toys, books and games to less fortunate families. The tribe’s contribution is recognized within the organization and is well

appreciated.”

