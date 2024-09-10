San Carlos Apache Tribe Chairman Urges Tribal Members to Register to Vote

Tags

Details By Neely Bardwell September 10, 2024

Native Vote 2024. San Carlos Apache Tribe Chairman Terry Rambler is urging Tribal members 18 years and older to register to vote by Oct. 7 to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 5 presidential election even if they do not have documents proving U.S. citizenship. A U.S. citizen who lacks proof of citizenship can use the federal registration form and will be registered as a "federal-only" voter.

A federal-only voter is eligible to vote solely in races for federal offices.

The San Carlos Apache Tribe Council has also endorsed the Democratic Party presidential and vice-presidential ticket of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“A recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling requires Arizona residents to submit proof of citizenship when registering to vote using a state voter registration form,” Chairman Rambler said. “However, a U.S. citizen can still register to vote without proof of citizenship by using a federal voter registration form.”

According to the Arizona Secretary of State’s office, 42,301 Arizona active and inactive voters were registered for only federal elections, as of July 1. Gila County reported 58 federal-only registrants and Graham County reported 47 federal-only registrants.

“It’s imperative that all tribal members who registered to vote in the past verify if they are still registered,” Chairman Rambler said. “If you are not registered to vote, I urge you to do so immediately and well before October 7.”

Tribal citizens with a valid Arizona driver’s license or state I.D. may register online. Any Arizona driver’s license or state I.D. issued after Oct. 1, 1996 constitutes valid Documentary Proof of Citizenship (DPOC). Tribal members who do not have a driver’s license or state I.D. but do have DPOC may register to vote using the state’s paper form. Tribal members can provide DPOC with a legible copy of a birth certificate, legible copy of a U.S. passport or passport card, Tribal Enrollment Number, Indian Census Number, Bureau of Indian Affairs Card Number, Tribal Treaty Card Number, Tribal Certificate of Indian Blood, or Tribal/Bureau of Indian Affairs affidavit of birth.

Tribal citizens who are U.S. citizens and do not have a valid Arizona driver license or state I.D. and lack DPOC must register using the federal registration form and mail or deliver the completed application to the appropriate County Recorder.

The County Recorder must send a letter within 10 business days to a registrant using the federal form without DPOC stating that they have not satisfied the proof of citizenship. To obtain a full ballot, the registrant must provide DPOC by 5:00 p.m., Oct. 31. A registrant will remain a federal-only voter until they submit valid DPOC to become a full-ballot voter.

More Stories Like This

Following the release of the U.S. Department of the Interior's final report, we at Native News Online took a moment to reflect on our extensive three-year effort to highlight the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. By covering all 12 Road to Healing events and publishing over 250 articles, we have amplified survivors' voices and illuminated the lasting impact on Indigenous communities. Our work continues. Please consider donating to help fund our ongoing coverage of Indian boarding schools. Donate Free Newsletter