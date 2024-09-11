Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council to Hold a News Conference on Sheehy's Racist Comments

Details By Native News Online Staff September 10, 2024

Native Vote 2024. Citing the failure by Montana GOP senatorial candidate Tim Sheehy's to explain or apologize for his racist comments made about Native Americans, The Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council will hold a new conference in Billings, Montana on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 9:30 a.m. to issue a statement.

The press conference will be held on Sacrifice Cliff in Billings, a site shared, revered and enjoyed by all Montanans.

WHAT: The Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council will address Tim Sheehy’s

failure to explain and show regret for his recorded comments that betrayed and

disparaged the Crow and Native Americans that he has courted for our votes.

When: 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024

When: 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024

Where: Sacrifice Cliff, 228 Coburn Road, Billings, Montana.

Who: Officers of the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council

What: Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council will make a statement

and take questions.

Notes: Parking nearby. Natural lighting, Drummer and teepee in shot in

background.

Contact: Tom Rodgers, (703) 980-4595, [email protected]

