Robert F. Kennedy Suspends His Presidential Bid, Endorses Trump

Details By Neely Bardwell August 23, 2024

Native Vote 2024. Robert F. Kennedy, who was running for president as an Independent, announced today at a news conference in Arizona that he has suspended his presidential campaign.

He then endorsed former President Donald Trump, who praised Kennedy in an appearance on Fox News on Thursday. Kennedy said he met with Trump and his aides several times and learned they agreed on issues like border security, free speech and ending wars.

"There are still many issues and approaches on which we continue to have very serious differences. But we are aligned on other key issues," Kennedy said at a news conference

Kennedy said he would remove his name from the ballot in 10 battleground states likely to determine the outcome of the election but would remain as a candidate in other states. This comes after his support continually dropped in polls. A Reuters/Ipsos poll early this month showed his national support had fallen to 4 percent.

Kennedy’s endorsement of Trump was first revealed in a court filing the campaign made in Pennsylvania ahead of remarks he made in Arizona. The court filing was first reported by The Associated Press.The campaign requested that he be removed from the Pennsylvania ballot, though it wasn’t immediately clear that he was officially dropping out of the race. Shortly after, he sought to be removed from Arizona’s ballot.

Kennedy says the decision to back Trump is “a difficult sacrifice for my wife and children.” His wife, the actress Cheryl Hines, has privately expressed concern about a potential endorsement, a New York Times reporter was told by several people close to Kennedy.

Five of Kennedy’s siblings have released a statement on Instagram saying his decision to endorse Trump “is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear.” His siblings, who have publicly disavowed his campaign since last year, conclude their statement: “It is a sad ending to a sad story.”

