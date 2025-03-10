Revolutionizing Markets and Driving Innovation in Native Economies

Details By Levi Rickert March 10, 2025

As economic landscapes continue to evolve, Indian Country faces both challenges and opportunities. Recognizing the winds of change, Eric S. Trevan, Ph.D., transitioned his career to co-found aLocal, an AI-driven market and economic analytics software company.

A proud tribal citizen of the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi (Gun Lake Tribe), Trevan established aLocal with a mission to bring parity and equity to market and economic analytics.

This commitment to innovation and economic empowerment has earned aLocal the prestigious American Indian Business of the Year award from the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development (NCAIED). The company will be honored this week at the annual Reservation Economic Summit (RES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, in recognition of its success as a Native-owned business and its dedication to corporate citizenship. This accolade is one of several that aLocal has received in the past year.

“Their work fosters economic parity and strengthens Indigenous communities,” NCAIED Chief Executive Officer Chris James said.

Sageous Suggs. aLocal CIO, Jesse Downs, MPA COO, and aLocal President and CEO Eric S. Treven, Ph.D.

Trevan expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “As the most awarded net economic impact software in the country, our entire team is proud to be recognized for our work and innovation. We are passionate about analytics and committed to transforming how economic decisions are made.”

Unlike traditional data clearinghouses, aLocal operates as an analytics clearinghouse. Its flagship software, netEI, goes beyond standard economic impact analysis by offering projections for market demand, revenue, employment, economic leakage, profit and loss statements, and balance sheets.

aLocal has actively contributed to Native economic research, completing projects for the Native American Contractors Association and the United South and Eastern Tribes (USET).

The company is currently under contract to conduct the economic impact study for the Heard Museum and the Michigan Non-Gaming Tribal Economic Impact Study in collaboration with Waseyabek, funded by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Trevan’s dedication to Native economies extends beyond aLocal—he was the inaugural chairman of Gun Lake Investments and currently serves on the boards of Kaw Nation Industries, Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ-CASK), and Northern Initiatives. Additionally, he advises numerous tribal nations on economic development.

Jesse Downs, M.P.A., aLocal’s Chief Operating Officer and a Native citizen of the Shoalwater Bay Tribe, emphasized the company’s mission: “Receiving the NCAIED Business of the Year Award is an incredible honor that reflects our team’s dedication to strengthening tribal communities through economic development and sustainable growth. Our commitment to equity and sovereignty drives meaningful change for Native businesses and leaders across Indian Country.”

aLocal collaborates with tribal nations, city governments, economic development organizations, and universities nationwide.

The company has empowered tribal economies through economic analytics for clients such as the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, Walker River Paiute Tribe, Tonto Apache, and Apache Corners.

Chairman Calvin Johnson of the Tonto Apache Nation recognizes aLocal’s impact.

“We need to uplift innovative Native companies that are driving the transition to strong Native economies. aLocal is leading the way.” Johnson said.

Built on the principles of Data Equity, aLocal also champions Data Sovereignty, Good Data, and Data Diplomacy. The company provides high-end econometric analytics that are accessible, affordable, and representative of all communities. By integrating financial and community data into its economic forecasting, aLocal offers insights into market demand, revenue, employment, economic leakage, housing demand (including affordable housing), and critical financial metrics.

aLocal continues to seek partners who share its vision for economic parity and equity. As the foremost provider of net economic impact data and analytics, the company has earned recognition from organizations such as the Arizona Association of Economic Development (AAED), American Planning Association (APA), Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL), the U.S. Department of Commerce/Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), and the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

Dr. Trevan remains confident in aLocal’s transformative role, stating, “Innovation reshapes industries. Our advanced net economic software reduces costs, enhances capabilities, and drives equity in economic and market analytics. We are disrupting the market for the better, creating lasting change for clients, partners, communities, and governments.”

aLocal is revolutionizing the way economic decisions are made, paving the way for a more equitable future.

