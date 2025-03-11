RES 2025 Attracts 5,000 for Indian Country’s Largest Economic Summit

Details By Levi Rickert March 10, 2025

LAS VEGAS — More than 5,000 attendees from across the United States and Canada have gathered at Caesers Palace in Las Vegas this week for RES 2025, the premier annual economic summit for Indian Country.

Hosted by the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development, RES 2025 serves as its flagship event. The theme of RES 2025 is "Beyond Boundaries."

The summit showcases keynote speakers from government, business, and entertainment, along with numerous sessions addressing key economic development challenges in tribal communities. Attendees can explore a vast trade show featuring businesses engaged in or looking to enter Indian Country, a vibrant artisan market, and extensive networking opportunities.

Some 4,500 attendees were registered as of Monday morning.

NCAIED President & CEO Chris James (Cherokee) and Derrick Watchman (Navajo), Board Chairman.

