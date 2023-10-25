Republicans Elect Mike Johnson to be Speaker of the House

Details By Levi Rickert October 25, 2023

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Wednesday was elected 56th speaker of the House after three weeks of complete chaos that brought work of the House to a standstill. The vote on Wednesday was 220-209 with all Republicans voting for Johnson and all Democrats voting for their House leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

Former Speaker McCarthy (R-CA) was voted out of the post on October 3, 2023. It was the first time in the United States Congress, the speaker of the House has been ousted.

Johnson was the fourth nominee put forth during the past three weeks by the House Republican conference. After Wednesday’s vote, Johnson was sworn in.

He assumes the speakership with just over three weeks before federal government funding expires on November 17. The House will also take up President Joe Biden’s request of $106 billion for Israel, Ukraine, and other foreign policy funding.

A relatively unknown, Johnson was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2016 after serving two terms in the Louisiana House.. Prior to being elected speaker, he served as the House Republican Conference vice chair, and former chair of the Republican Study Committee. Speaker Johnson most recently served on the Judiciary Committee and Armed Services Committee.

Johnson is a conservative who had the backing of four-times indicted former President Donald Trump. Johnson was on the GOP team of House members who defended Trump during his first impeachment inquiry.

On Wednesday, Native Americans that will serve in the 118th Congress voted down party lines. Republicans Josh Brecheen (Choctaw), from Oklahoma's 2nd congressional district; Tom Cole (Chickasaw) from Oklahoma's 4th congressional district voted for Johnson.

Democrats Sharice Davids (Ho-Chunk), from Kansas' 3rd congressional district, and Mary Sattler Peltola (Yup'ik) , who represents Alaska's at-large congressional district voted for Jeffries.

