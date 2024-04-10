Rep. Tom Cole Set to Lead House Appropriations Committee

The House Appropriations Committee is undergoing a leadership change, with Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) poised to become the new chair, succeeding retiring Chair Kay Granger (R-Texas).

Cole, a member of the Chickasaw Nation who currently serves as the panel's vice chair, was recommended unanimously by the House Republican Steering Committee and is expected to be confirmed by the full House Republican conference. His appointment comes as Congress embarks on the fiscal 2025 appropriations process.

Cole's leadership is anticipated to bring a focus on timely completion of appropriations work, with efforts to avoid the tumult and delays experienced in the previous fiscal year. He is known for his conservative credentials, but also for his bipartisan approach, which has earned him praise from colleagues across the aisle.

Cole will have to relinquish his position as chair of the Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development. Cole's background in transportation and infrastructure funding is seen as advantageous, particularly in the context of upcoming efforts to secure emergency funding for infrastructure projects such as the replacement of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Meanwhile, in the Senate, Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) remains chair of the Appropriations Committee and has been named permanent chair of the Senate subcommittee dealing with Department of Energy and water spending issues.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) will take over as chair of the Military Construction-Veterans Affairs Subcommittee.

