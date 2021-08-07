Rep. Sharice Davids Tests Positive for Covid-19

WASHINGTON — Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS) disclosed on Friday she tested positive for Covid-19. Davids, a tribal citizen of the Ho Chunk Nation, who was vaccinated in January 2021, says her symptoms are mild.

Davids, 41, who serves in an eastern Kansas congressional district, was already in the district recovering from outpatient surgery when she tested positive for Covid-19.

She issued the following statement through her Washington office after learning she tested positive on Friday:

“Earlier today, I received a positive Covid-19 PCR test result. My symptoms are mild, and per CDC and House Attending Physician Guidance I am continuing to isolate at home, where I have been since an unrelated outpatient parathyroid surgery. I have followed CDC recommended precautions throughout this pandemic, including masking indoors in areas of high or substantial transmission.

I’m incredibly grateful for the vaccine and the protection that it offers. I know things could have been much worse for me without it. As the Delta variant spreads in our state, I encourage everyone to protect themselves and others and get their shot. We need everyone to get vaccinated in order to put the worst of this virus behind us. If you have questions about the COVID vaccine and where you can get yours, go to vaccines.gov.”

After Davids’ office announced the positive test, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wished the congresswoman a speedy recovery.

Davids is serving her second term in Congress. She was elected in Nov. 2018, the same year Deb Haaland was elected. The two became the first two American Indian women elected to Congress.

