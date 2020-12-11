Currents

Rep. Mullin, Cherokee, is Among 106 GOP Members of Congress Seeking to Overturn the Presidential Election

WASHINGTON — Rep. Markwayne Mullin (Cherokee), who represents Oklahoma’s 2nd congressional district in Congress, signed his name to an amicus brief supporting the Texas Attorney General’s lawsuit against four battleground states that supported President-elect Biden for president in the 2020 presidential election.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wants the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case. The lawsuit seeks to delay certification of presidential electors in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

The lawsuit was brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and is now supported by 16 Republican attorney generals from 17 other states. Ten of the state attorney generals met with Trump for lunch at the White House on Thursday.

Some 106 members of Congress, all Republicans signed on the amicus brief. Some 90 Republicans did not sign the amicus brief.

“The American people must have faith in our election system and deserve certainty regarding the 2020 elections,” Mullin said. “Fair and honest elections are a pillar of our democracy and this brief asks the Supreme Court to fully consider the issues that have been seen in the states. We must all remain committed to protecting the integrity of our democracy and ensuring the will of the people succeeds.”

Mullin is one of four American Indians serving in the 116th Congress. The other Republican American Indian in Congress, Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), did not sign the amicus brief.

The two other American Indians in Congress are Democrats. Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM), and Rep. Shaice Davids (D-KS) are happy with the Biden victory.

The amicus brief was authored by Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) and reportedly urged by Trump in a last-ditch effort to overturn the presidential election. All states have certified their votes and states’ representatives will vote on Monday, December 14, in the electoral college. The tabulations from the votes show Biden won 306 electoral college votes to 232 for Trump.

"The simple objective of our brief is to affirm for the court (and our constituents back home) our serious concerns with the integrity of our election system," Johnson wrote in an email to his fellow members of Congress. "We are not seeking to independently litigate the particular allegations of fraud in our brief (this is not our place as amici). We will merely state our belief that the broad scope of the various allegations and irregularities in the subject states merits careful, timely review by the Supreme Court."

Most legal scholars maintain the lawsuit is without merit and think the Supreme Court will not accept the case.

If the Supreme Court accepts the lawsuit and rules in its favor, it would allow for unprecedented meddling from one state to other states’ affairs.

The only Republican member of Congress from Texas to oppose the lawsuit, Rep. Chip Roy said explained his opposition by saying the case "a dangerous violation of federalism and sets a precedent to have one state asking federal courts to police the voting procedures of other states."

"I cannot support an effort that will almost certainly fail on grounds of standing and is inconsistent with my beliefs about protecting Texas sovereignty from the meddling of other states," Roy said.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), the Republican Party’s 2012 presidential nominee, called the lawsuit “simply madness.”

It's December 2020, can you help... We’re asking our readers for a little help as 2020 draws to a close. If you can afford it, we hope you’ll consider a one-time donation of $5 or more to help fund our Indigenous-led coverage of important news throughout Indian Country. Covering the news hasn’t been easy this year, but we believe it’s been critically important given the changes and upheaval we’ve experienced — from COVID-19 and the 2020 Census, to issues of racial equity, efforts to suppress the Native vote, and far too many stories of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls. Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff