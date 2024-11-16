Rep. Mary Peltola's Reelection Race Still to be Called

Native Vote 2024. The single congressional seat in Alaska is yet to be called the November 5 election. At stake is the seat now held by Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola (Yup’ik), the first and only Alaska Native to serve in Congress.
The latest numbers show Peltola is trailing her Republican challenger Nick Begich III by 9,175 votes, according to the New York Times on Saturday morning.
Peltola sent an email out on Wednesday that read: "Across Alaska, thousands of in-person votes remain to be counted, and they’re coming from areas with large Alaska Native populations (where I often perform best)."
The current vote tally is just first-choice ballots. If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, ranked choice tabulation will determine the winner on Nov. 20.
Peltola was born in Alaska and raised on the Kuskokwim River in Kwethluk, Tuntutuliak, Platinum, and Bethel. Before representing Alaska, Peltola served on the Orutsararmiut Native Council Tribal Court and the Bethel City Council, and on the boards of the Nature Conservancy, the Alaska Humanities Forum, the Alaska Children’s Trust, and the Russian Orthodox Sacred Sites in Alaska.
Peltola upset Republican Sarah Palin in the August 2022 special election to become the first Alaska Native, first woman, and first Democrat since 1972 to represent Alaska in Congress.
In Congress, Peltola built budget consensus for rural Alaska, opened an Office of Food Security, gained $46 million for Alaska’s border, and increased renewable energy in the state.
Support Independent Indigenous Journalism That Holds Power to Account
With the election now decided, Native News Online is recommitting to our core mission: rigorous oversight of federal Indian policy and its impact on tribal communities.
The previous Trump administration’s record on Indian Country — from the reduction of sacred sites to aggressive energy development on tribal lands — demands heightened vigilance as we enter this new term. Our Indigenous-centered newsroom will provide unflinching coverage of policies affecting tribal sovereignty, sacred site protection, MMIR issues, water rights, Indian health, and economic sovereignty.
This critical watchdog journalism requires resources. Your support, in any amount, helps maintain our independent, Native-serving news coverage. Every contribution helps keep our news free for all of our relatives. Please donate today to ensure Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism.