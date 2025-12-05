Rep. Grijalva Pepper-Sprayed by ICE Agents During Restaurant Raid

Details By Native News Online Staff December 05, 2025

Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.), sworn in just last month, was reportedly pepper-sprayed Friday by masked and armed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during a raid at a restaurant where protesters had gathered.

Grijalva said she identified herself as a member of Congress when confronted by the agents.

“I was here … and was sprayed in the face by a very aggressive agent, pushed around by others, when I literally was not being aggressive, I was asking for clarification, which is my right as a member of Congress,” Grijalva said in a video to her social media account.

She said that members of her staff and members of the media were also pepper-sprayed, and that two individuals were arrested during the raid.

House Democratic leaders condemned the incident.

“This was a disgraceful and cowardly act by agents of a disgraceful and cowardly administration,” the leadership team said in a statement. “Instead of working to bring down costs and making life more affordable, the lawless Trump administration is pepper-spraying a member of Congress and using military-level force against small businesses and working people.”

The statement added that Grijalva “was completely within her rights and duties to be present, to ask questions and to stand up for her community,” and said taxpayer-funded ICE employees “responded with violence and aggression.”

“This is unwarranted, un-American and unacceptable, and these agents and their superiors should be held accountable for their actions,” the statement said.

Grijalva was sworn in last month after winning a special election 50 days earlier to succeed her father, former Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.).

