Rep. Deb Haaland Gets Teary-eyed as She Bids Farewell to Her Colleagues in Last Speech on House Floor

Details By Native News Online Staff March 16, 2021

WASHINGTON — Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM) made her last speech in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, a day after winning confirmation to become the 54th secretary of the Interior. She was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Monday evening by a 51-40 margin.

Haaland, a tribal citizen of the Pueblo of Laguna, will become the first American Indian to serve as secretary in a presidential cabinet. She began her second term in Congress in January. She and Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS) became the first two American Indian women to ever serve in Congress after being elected in November 2018.

During her remarks on Tuesday, Haaland recalled struggling to make ends meet as she raised her daughter as a single mother. She became teary-eyed as she bid her farewell to her House colleagues.

Haaland is expected to be sworn as Interior Secretary on Thursday by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Celebrating 10 years of Native News... We launched Native News Online back in February 2011 with the belief that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope it inspires you to celebrate our first decade with a gift of $10 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff