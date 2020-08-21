Currents

Rep. Deb Haaland Calls on Indian Country to Vote for Biden at DNC: “Voting is Sacred”

Details By Native News Online Staff August 21, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.), one of the first American Indian women elected to Congress, took center stage on the final night of the virtual Democratic National Convention, which saw Joseph R. Biden Jr. accept the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.

As a tribal citizen of the Laguna Pueblo, Haaland represented Indian Country in front of millions of viewers moments before a tribute to civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, who died last month.

Recorded at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque, in the congressional district she represents, Haaland began her remark by acknowledging the land this country was built on. “I’m grateful to be here with you. Here on Indigenous land. The promise of this country is older than our constitution,” she said.

“I stand here today a proud 35th generation New Mexican and one of the first Native American women ever elected to Congress. I am a symbol of our resilience — as the embodiment of America’s progress as a nation.”

Haaland continued: “My people survived centuries of slavery, genocide and brutal assimilation policies. But throughout our past, tribal nations have fought for and helped build this country.”

She spoke about her Laguna Pueblo grandparents who helped build the railroad in New Mexico and her mother, a Navy veteran, who served this country with honor.

Haaland touched on the importance of voting in this year’s election, reminding people to register to vote.

“Voting is sacred. My people know that. We were not universally granted the right to vote until 1962,” Haaland said.

Elected in November 2018, Haaland and Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) became the first two American Indian women ever elected to Congress. They serve in the 116th Congress.

While tending to the needs of their respective constituencies, both Native women have worked hard to bring attention to American Indians and Alaska Native issues and concerns as members of Congress.

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism. Founded in 2011 as a one-man endeavor by our current publisher Levi Rickert, Native News Online has become one of the largest and most-read Indigenous news organizations in the country. And we aim to keep growing, and to continue rigorously covering some of the most defining stories of our time — from the Indigenous fight against the fossil fuel industry to America’s response to the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Sign me up for the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff