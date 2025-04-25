Reader Survey: We Want to Hear from Our Readers

Details By Native StoryLab April 25, 2025

As President Donald Trump nears the first 100 days of his second term, Native News Online is inviting readers to weigh in. How do you feel about his administration’s performance so far—especially when it comes to the issues that matter most to Indian Country?

Your feedback will help guide our ongoing political coverage and give voice to Native perspectives that are too often left out of the national conversation.

Please take a few minutes to complete this short survey. Your input matters.

(function(t,e,s,n){var o,a,c;t.SMCX=t.SMCX||[],e.getElementById(n)||(o=e.getElementsByTagName(s),a=o[o.length-1],c=e.createElement(s),c.type="text/javascript",c.async=!0,c.id=n,c.src="https://widget.surveymonkey.com/collect/website/js/tRaiETqnLgj758hTBazgd7mubQyKVAqDOgxjKf0pq8eRXqZKqlvR3rgX0pMiU_2FzK.js",a.parentNode.insertBefore(c,a))})(window,document,"script","smcx-sdk");

Create your own user feedback survey