Rapid City Unveils Indian Boarding School Memorial: A Step Toward Healing

Details By Levi Rickert June 08, 2025

On Saturday, May 31, 2035, Rapid City, South Dakota, unveiled a powerful new memorial dedicated to the children who suffered and died at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School. The memorial, named Tiwahe—meaning "family" in Lakota—features a seven-foot-tall bronze sculpture depicting a Lakota family surrounding a young boy dressed in a boarding school uniform. This poignant artwork honors the legacy of over 50 children who perished at the school between 1898 and 1933, many of whom are buried in unmarked graves on the site.

The Rapid City Indian Boarding School operated from 1898 to 1933, aiming to assimilate Native American children by removing them from their families and cultures. The Tiwahe sculpture was created in collaboration with local artist Dale Lamphere and Indigenous artists, with mentorship provided by Lamphere. The sculpture's unveiling marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to honor the memories of these children and acknowledge the painful history of the boarding school era.

The memorial is part of a broader initiative led by the organization Remembering the Children, founded by Amy Sazue, an Oglala/Sicangu Lakota activist. The organization has worked for over a decade to raise awareness about the children who died at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School and to establish a memorial that honors their lives.

“That Indian people have endured quietly. Just like the people in the statue when you look at their faces," Sazue said. "I hope it builds understanding. I hope it builds some empathy. That it brings people to a place of trying to understand people unlike them from parts of the community they’re not aware of or don’t know of and bring us together.”

The sculpture is clay cast in bronze. It’s a collaboration between South Dakota Artist Laureate Dale Lamphere, the organization, spiritual leaders, elders and area children. About 100 different people contributed input and helped sculpt the piece.

The memorial site is located on a 25-acre plot of land that includes the unmarked graves of these children. Plans for the site include a walking path with boulders displaying the names of the children, ceremonial scaffolds, and sweat lodges, all designed to provide a space for reflection, healing, and cultural practices.

The unveiling of the Tiwahe sculpture is a significant step in the healing process for the Native American community in Rapid City and beyond. It serves as a reminder of the resilience and strength of Native American families and communities in the face of historical trauma. The memorial not only honors the children who died at the boarding school but also educates the public about this dark chapter in American history, fostering understanding and reconciliation.

As the memorial continues to develop, it stands as a testament to the power of remembrance and the importance of acknowledging past injustices to pave the way for a more inclusive and compassionate future.

