President Trump Being Transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center

Details By Levi Rickert October 02, 2020

Breaking News. WASHINGTON — President Trump is being transferred by Marine One to Walter Reed Medical Center late Friday afternoon where he will be admitted.

This comes after the he tweeted shortly before 1 a.m. EDT on Friday morning that he and his wife Melainia tested positive for Covid-19. The White House announced that the president is being transferred to the military hospital “out of an abundance of caution.”

While in the first hours after the overnight announcement, the White House reported that the president was asymptomatic. By mid-Friday morning, the White House said the president was experiencing mild symptoms, such as a mild fever, but "feeling good."

The president reportedly will be at the military medical center for a few days. The Walter Reed Medical Center is located in Bethesda, Md., 8.5 miles from the White House.

Author: Levi Rickert