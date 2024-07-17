President Biden Tests Positive for Covid While Campaigning in Las Vegas

Details By Native News Online Staff July 17, 2024

The White House announced on Wednesday that President Joe Biden, 81, tested positive for Covid while on a campaign stop in Las Vegasu, Nevada.

Biden made several speeches in Las Vegas prior to the White House announcement. “He is experiencing mild symptoms,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The president will return to his vacation home in Rehoboth, Delaware “where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” Jean-Pierre said.

“The White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation,” she said.

The president boarded Air Force One in Las Vegas around 6:30 p.m. ET, the White House pool reported.

“Good, I feel good,” Biden told reporters in response to shouted questions on the airport tarmac.

The president is fully vaccinated and is up to date on his boosters.

Biden’s doctor said that the president came down with a runny nose and a “non-productive cough” on Wednesday afternoon.

“He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the physician said in a statement released by the White House.

The president received his first-day dosage of Paxolvid on Wednesday afternoon.

