Pokagon Potawatomi and Four Winds Casinos Donate 1,000 Thanksgiving Baskets

Details By Native News Online Staff November 22, 2022

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos are making 1,000 families in need happy this Thanksgiving through a giveaway of holiday food boxes.

Each Thanksgiving food box includes a Smoked Ham, Idaho Mashed Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Macaroni & Cheese, Pineapple Slices, and Cinnamon Cream Cheese Muffins. Distribution will be completed through several organizations in Michigan and Indiana, and several Four Winds Casinos team members were at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, located at 702 Chapin Street in South Bend, today to hand out 200 food boxes.

Recipient organizations in Michigan include: Feeding America Michigan in Benton Harbor; Marcellus Community Food Pantry in Marcellus; Cooperating Ministries/Methodist Church in Hartford; Action Ministry Center in Dowagiac; Child and Family Services of Southwest Michigan; Lawrence United Methodist Church in Lawrence; and St Paul's Episcopal Church in Dowagiac.

Recipient organizations in Indiana include: Feeding America Indiana in South Bend; MAC Albright in Mishawaka; Broadway Christian Parish in South Bend; Clay Church in South Bend; First United Methodist Church in South Bend; and River Park Food Pantry in South Bend.

“The Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos are very proud to be able to continue our annual tradition of donating food items to those in need during the holiday season. We hope this offering will ease the burden and lift the spirits of individuals and families in Southwest Michigan and Northern Indiana. We would also like to thank our partner organizations who helped deliver the food baskets to those in need," Rebecca Richards, Tribal Council Chairwoman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi said,

“We would like to commend the proactive efforts of our Four Winds Team Members for procuring the necessary food items to provide complete Thanksgiving meals. We are thankful for our partnerships with all of the organizations involved to help us reach a large number of communities in the region," Frank Freedman, Chief Operating Officer of Four Winds Casinos added,

