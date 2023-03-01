Pokagon Band and Its Four Winds Casinos Celebrate Grand Opening of Its 23-Story Hotel in South Bend

Details By Native News Online Staff March 01, 2023

There was excitement in the air as the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and their Four Winds Casinos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the Grand Opening of their new hotel tower at Four Wind South Bend.

The 23-story hotel tower is the tallest building in South Bend, Indiana. The new hotel features 317 rooms including 83 suites, Cedar Spa, Edgewater Café, Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center, an outdoor swimming pool on the third floor, and terraces with spectacular views.

“The historical significance of South Bend to the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, also known as Ribbon Town to our Tribe, cannot be understated. We have called this land home for hundreds of years and we are extremely proud to offer this incredible casino resort, with all of its new features and amenities, to our fellow residents in the community and the region,” Rebecca Richards, tribal chairwoman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi said.

“The continued success of our Four Winds Casinos and our ability to make a financial investment of this size would not be possible without the experience of our incredibly talented Four Winds Casinos operations team. We couldn’t be more proud of the result and are extremely excited for the public to experience everything Four Winds South Bend has to offer," Richards continued.

The completion of this expansion marks the latest addition to the casino resort which opened in January of 2018. An expanded gaming floor which now spans 98,000 square feet and includes 1,900 slot machines, 27 table games, a new high limit area, and an additional cage and cashier area, was unveiled in August of 2022.

Four Winds South Bend’s luxury hotel rooms, suites and hospitality suites feature all the amenities you expect to find at a luxury resort, complemented with impeccable guest service and some extra special touches.

