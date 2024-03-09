Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ Attorney General Lori Stinson Receives Prestigious “Women Who Shape the State” Award

Details By Native News Online Staff March 09, 2024

Lori Stinson, who serves as Attorney General and Chief Legal Officer for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, was among 25 women honored at This is Alabama’s 11 th annual Women Who Shape the State event.

The Women Who Shape the State award honors those who exemplify leadership and demonstrate persistence and fearlessness. The 2024 class of Women Who Shape the State hail from all corners of Alabama and include CEOs, civic leaders, educators, entrepreneurs, and other notable women who have made their communities a better place to work and live.

In learning that she was one of the 25 recipients, Stinson said, “I consider my work for the Tribe and all the opportunities it has afforded me to serve my people, and grow as a professional, one of the greatest blessings in my life. I am incredibly honored and humbled to be part of this remarkable group of women from across our great state.”

As Attorney General for the Tribe, Stinson leads the enrollment department and an in-house team of attorneys who provide legal counsel to, and representation for, the Tribe, the Tribal Council, and all the Tribe’s entities, which include its Tribal Government, PCI Gaming Authority (d/b/a Wind Creek Hospitality), and Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority.

Stinson personally represents the Tribe in many pivotally important capacities. She has testified before Congress on the Tribe’s behalf and has played a key role in drafting tribal, state, and federal legislation. Stinson also leads the Tribe’s litigation as well as manages the Tribe’s appellate issues in tribal, state, and federal courts including the United States Supreme Court.

Stinson has been highly effective in protecting the Tribe’s lands and sovereignty, while also serving as a role model for Tribal Citizens and employees, especially young women.Stinson is involved in many leadership organizations throughout the State, including her recentgraduation from the Leadership Alabama Class XXXII. She was also recently inducted into theAtmore Area Hall of Fame for her outstanding contributions to the community.

In her hometown, Stinson is respected and revered. She is a member of the First Baptist Church of Atmore, Atmore Planning Commission, Atmore Historical Preservation Commission, Alabama Anti-Human Trafficking Alliance Task Force, Main Street Atmore’s Economic Vitality Committee, and United Bank’s Board of Directors. She is also a 2000 graduate of Leadership Atmore.

Stinson is the widow of Brad Stinson. She has two daughters, Bradleigh Anne and Bailey Catherine, and is the daughter of Billy Conn and Shirley Madison.

Women Who Shape the State is hosted by This is Alabama and the Alabama Media Group. The honorees were celebrated during a luncheon on March 7 at The Club in Birmingham. Visitthisisalabama.org for the full list of 2024 Women Who Shape the State winners.

