Photos of Grand Valley American Indian Lodge 61st Annual Traditional Powwow

Details By Levi Rickert September 11, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands gathered along the shores of the Grand River at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, Mich. to celebrate at the Grand Valley American Indian Lodge Powwow 61st Annual Traditional Powwow.

Powwow attendees were treated with dancing, drumming, and Native American food fare, such as Indian tacos, strawberries over fry bread, and wild rice soup.



Unbeknown to powwow attendees was a problem with the electricity feed that discovered just two days before the powwow was to get underway.

"We found out Thursday that there was a problem with the electricity because of an equipment problem, so we had to get a large generator to get our electricity," Lori Shustha, executive director of the Grand Valley American Indian Lodge, said.

