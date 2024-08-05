fbpx
facebook app symbol  twitter  linkedin  instagram 1
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

Photos from the 2024 Potawatomi Gathering Hosted by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians

Tags

Details

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — There was excitement in the air as over 5,000 Potawatomi citizens gathered in southwest Michigan this past week. They were there for the 2024 “Mawtheshnowen,” a Potawatomi word for gathering. 

Hosted by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, the Potawatomi Gathering kicked off on Monday with language workshops. On Thursday, Potawatomi leaders met to discuss economic development in order to improve their tribal business enterprises. And, then on Friday, Potawatomi nation elected leaders met to discuss commonalities and to wordsmith the language for the newly formed Potawatomi Confederacy.  

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning. 

“As Potawatomi people, we have a diverse and varied history that has separated us historically. But 30 years ago, we made a powerful decision to unite as Potawatomi people again,’’ Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Chairwoman Rebecca Richards said. 

IMG_9019.JPG

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians Chairwoman Rebecca Richards

Beginning on Friday evening, three powwows were held. On Friday night, some 450 dancers registered to dance with fellow Potawatomi tribal citizens from the various Potawatomi bands from around the Indian Country.

IMG_9123.JPG

IMG_9027.JPG

7AE64447-470A-450E-9143-FA883C329B2D_1_105_c.jpeg

67645F7A-9959-4C5B-8198-FE33669E5782_1_105_c.jpeg

FCA68BF1-C5C3-46AC-965C-F750911FE60F_1_105_c.jpeg

ED9C9F90-D6BA-4F34-8BF5-7C7D97C58F2B_1_105_c.jpeg

IMG_9042.JPG

IMG_8990.JPG

IMG_9016.JPG\

IMG_9067.JPG

56F083D5-ADDD-4B0C-8805-09F8C05A9371_1_105_c.jpeg

659619F8-E2E7-4468-9BEB-3AB3B41CD9D7_1_105_c.jpeg

More Stories Like This

Native News Weekly (August 4, 2024): D.C. Briefs
Vice President Kamala Harris Wins Democratic Party’s 2024 Presidential Nomination
Extension to File Claim: Important information on Sexual Abuse Claims
Make Your Election Day Plan by Registering to Vote

Following the release of the U.S. Department of the Interior's final report, we at Native News Online took a moment to reflect on our extensive three-year effort to highlight the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. By covering all 12 Road to Healing events and publishing over 250 articles, we have amplified survivors' voices and illuminated the lasting impact on Indigenous communities. Our work continues. Please consider donating to help fund our ongoing coverage of Indian boarding schools.

About The Author
Levi Rickert
Author: Levi RickertEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Levi "Calm Before the Storm" Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. Rickert was awarded Best Column 2021 Native Media Award for the print/online category by the Native American Journalists Association. He serves on the advisory board of the Multicultural Media Correspondents Association. He can be reached at [email protected].