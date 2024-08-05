Photos from the 2024 Potawatomi Gathering Hosted by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert August 05, 2024

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — There was excitement in the air as over 5,000 Potawatomi citizens gathered in southwest Michigan this past week. They were there for the 2024 “Mawtheshnowen,” a Potawatomi word for gathering.

Hosted by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, the Potawatomi Gathering kicked off on Monday with language workshops. On Thursday, Potawatomi leaders met to discuss economic development in order to improve their tribal business enterprises. And, then on Friday, Potawatomi nation elected leaders met to discuss commonalities and to wordsmith the language for the newly formed Potawatomi Confederacy.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“As Potawatomi people, we have a diverse and varied history that has separated us historically. But 30 years ago, we made a powerful decision to unite as Potawatomi people again,’’ Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Chairwoman Rebecca Richards said.

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians Chairwoman Rebecca Richards

Beginning on Friday evening, three powwows were held. On Friday night, some 450 dancers registered to dance with fellow Potawatomi tribal citizens from the various Potawatomi bands from around the Indian Country.

\

More Stories Like This

Following the release of the U.S. Department of the Interior's final report, we at Native News Online took a moment to reflect on our extensive three-year effort to highlight the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. By covering all 12 Road to Healing events and publishing over 250 articles, we have amplified survivors' voices and illuminated the lasting impact on Indigenous communities. Our work continues. Please consider donating to help fund our ongoing coverage of Indian boarding schools. Donate Free Newsletter