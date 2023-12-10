Photos from the 2023 White House Tribal Nations Summit

Details By Levi Rickert December 10, 2023

WASHINGTON — The White House Tribal Natons Summit began last Wednesday morning. During the afternoon the attendees heard from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in separate appearances.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland addresses the audience.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Monday was not able to attend in-person. In a press release on Monday, the Interior Department said Secretary Haaland would abide by CDC guidelines to isolate. However, she participated at the summit virtually. President Biden was introduced by Assistant Secretary Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community) due to Secretary Haaland's in-person absence.

Some 400 tribal leaders and leaders of national Native American organizations were in attendance.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, who was inaugurated on January 10, 2023, attended his first White House tribal summit. On Thursday, the Department of Energy announced two new MOUs signed by several federal deapartments and agenices to create structured support for the Hopi Tribe and amends the existing Navajo Nation MOU with federal agencies to help both tribes and their communities transition to clean energy.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren Photos by Levi Rickert for Native News Online



https://nativenewsonline.net/currents/photos-from-the-2023-white-house-tribal-nations-summit#sigProId9ca7d3b49b View the embedded image gallery online at:

