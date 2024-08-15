Peltola Hosts House Natural Resources Colleagues on North Slope

Details By Native News Online Staff August 15, 2024

On Wednesday, Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola (D-AK), along with Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy ® and U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK), hosted several of her House Natural Resource Committee colleagues on a trip to the North Slope to learn more about Alaska energy development and Alaska Native priorities, including the Willow Project.

“I pushed the White House to approve the Willow project because it’s right for Alaska and it’s what local stakeholders wanted,” Rep. Peltola said. “Alaska Natives must have a say over their own lands and resources and their voices must be heard early and often when these decisions are being made.”

The group, which included Representatives Stauber, Tiffany, and Fulcher toured ConocoPhillips project’s site and participated in a roundtable with Nuiqsut leadership, discussing not just energy development, but the need for better infrastructure in the region, and the importance of listening to indigenous and local stakeholders.

“As I always say, Alaska is not a snowglobe; we are a resource-rich land with diverse stakeholder groups and culturally significant concerns that don’t fit into the black and white boxes of Washington, D.C.,” continued Peltola. “I was pleased to be able to Alaskasplain in person to my colleagues and to show them the fruits of our labor here in the Last Frontier.”

More Stories Like This

Following the release of the U.S. Department of the Interior's final report, we at Native News Online took a moment to reflect on our extensive three-year effort to highlight the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. By covering all 12 Road to Healing events and publishing over 250 articles, we have amplified survivors' voices and illuminated the lasting impact on Indigenous communities. Our work continues. Please consider donating to help fund our ongoing coverage of Indian boarding schools. Donate Free Newsletter