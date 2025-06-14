Peggy Flanagan on Minnesota Shootings: "We can’t become intimidated by this act of terrorism.”

Details By Levi Rickert June 14, 2025

In response to the tragic shootings early Saturday morning in Minnesota that claimed the lives of State Representative and former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and left state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette injured, Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan (White Earth Ojibwe) condemned the violence.

“We can’t become intimidated by this act of terrorism,” Flanagan said in a statement on Saturday.

For Flanagan, the attack was deeply personal—she had worked closely with the two lawmakers and considered them friends.

According to authorities, the Hortmans were fatally shot after opening their door to a man posing as a law enforcement officer.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz described the killing of Rep. Hortman as a "politically motivated assassination."

“Our state lost a great leader and I lost the dearest of friends,” Walz said of the killing of Hortman and her husband. “Speaker Hortman was someone who served the people of Minnesota with grace, compassion, humor, and a sense of service. She was a formidable public servant, a fixture and a giant in Minnesota.”

The shootings occurred at the homes of the two couples, roughly nine miles apart and within an hour and a half of each other.

Authorities identified the suspect as 57-year-old Vance Boelter. The FBI has offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

He remained at-large as of Saturday evening.

Here is Lt. Gov. Flanagan’s complete statement:

There are few times I am at a loss for words. Today is one of these days.

I am mourning the devastating loss of my friend Speaker Melissa Hortman and her devoted husband Mark Hortman. Two children have lost their mom and dad. A family has lost its daughter. I have lost a dear friend. Minnesota has lost a passionate leader.

My prayers are also with Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, who are dear and good people, as they recover in the hospital from this attack.

I’m deeply grateful to state and local law enforcement who responded quickly and have been working tirelessly to protect folks. It’s horrifying that the perpetrator allegedly posed as law enforcement.

I’m outraged that we live in a country where this level of violence is occurring to the extent where it is practically commonplace. And for what purpose?

We can’t become intimidated by this act of terrorism. This will not stop me and it should not stop you. We must keep fighting for all the values that Melissa held so dear.

