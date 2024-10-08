fbpx
Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation Unveils New Mural Celebrating Tribal Heritage

The Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, in partnership with Tehama Creatives, unveiled a stunning new mural last Friday that honors the Tribe's rich heritage and culture. Located at 355 S. Main St. in Red Bluff, California, this mural serves as a powerful reminder of the Tribe's enduring presence in the area.

 “We are proud to unveil this beautiful mural, depicting our vibrant history and heritage," Tribal Chairman Brandin Paya said. “The imagery of the Nomlaki Dancer in our ancestors' regalia embodies our people's spirit and resilience. Mt. Lassen reminds us of our deep connection to this land. And the depiction of the original Nomlaki homes is a powerful symbol of our enduring legacy. This mural is not just a work of art, but a testament to the strength and beauty of the Nomlaki people.”

Designed and created by Carl Avery, the mural features significant historical elements of the Tribe’s heritage. He expressed his excitement, stating, “I’m honored to share the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians’ heritage through this mural, showcasing their traditional dance, land, and designs. I aimed to incorporate details and colors that would engage the community and highlight the Tribe's legacy. My hope is that both the community and the Tribe will cherish this artwork for many years to come.”

The public is encouraged to visit the mural to experience the beauty and significance of the Paskenta Tribe’s heritage firsthand.

