Pascua Yaqui Tribe Breaks Ground on Elder Housing Project in Tucson

Details By Native News Online Staff July 12, 2024

On July 12, the Pascua Yaqui Tribe began construction on a 45-unit apartment complex designed to serve its elders. This development, Two Yaqui Square, is the latest phase of the expansive Yaqui Square master-planned project, which aims to provide affordable housing for hundreds of tribal members.

Located on the Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s land near Tucson, Ariz., Two Yaqui Square is the fourth phase of a 40-acre development featuring single-family houses, townhomes, and multi-family apartment complexes.

Two Yaqui Square will offer high-quality building materials, community spaces, and amenities tailored to seniors. The four-story building is designed to benefit the community for generations to come.

“Our 10th Low Income Housing Tax Credit project addresses the critical need for housing and contributes to the well-being of Tribal members, specifically senior citizens, by providing a safe and supportive community,” Rolando Jaimez, manager of projects and contracts for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Housing Department said in a press release. “The focus on modern design, smart home features, and green construction standards further enhances the positive impact of the Two Yaqui Square project. It’s a proud moment to be a part of this significant endeavor to benefit our older generation and many others into the future.”

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe secured funding from multiple sources, with the majority coming from the Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program. The Arizona Department of Housing awarded the project a 2024 LIHTC allocation, and the Tribe closed on $21.6 million in equity with Red Stone Equity Partners back in April.

The project also received $2 million in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines and the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco through the Affordable Housing Program (AHP). Additionally, the Pascua Yaqui Tribe contributed more than $3.7 million to the project.

“It has been an honor to work alongside the Pascua Yaqui Tribe during each phase of the master-planned Yaqui Square Complex,” Meaghan Hosterman, project manager at Travois, said in a press release. “Two Yaqui Square will be pivotal in creating safe, affordable homes for Tribal elders while also ensuring they are near community gatherings and activities.”

In collaboration with the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, Travois architects incorporated features such as large windows for natural light, oversized balconies, in-unit washers and dryers inside walk-in closets, emergency pull cord systems, low-step showers, and more than double the required number of fully accessible units.

The design also emphasizes community, with an outdoor plaza for gatherings, a rooftop terrace with scenic views, two indoor community rooms, communal areas on every floor, a flexible space for traveling health services, and a community garden.

“The importance and impact of having elders living close together and near their community cannot be understated,” Travois architect Jerad Jessee said in a press release. “The value of a community is enhanced by having multiple generations together to learn and help watch over each other. The project’s design focused on providing a sense of community within the apartment building and the entire development.”

The construction of Two Yaqui Square is expected to be completed in November 2025. This innovative project will significantly enhance the living standards of elders, providing them with a safe and supportive community.

