Oweesta Corporation Celebrates 25 Years of Empowering Native Communities

Oweesta Corporation, a pioneering Native Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) intermediary, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of driving sustainable, equitable growth in Native communities across the United States.

"Oweesta's success is a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of Native communities," said Chrystel Cornelius, CEO of Oweesta Corporation.. "As we celebrate this significant milestone, we solidify our commitment to propelling economic opportunities for Native people, guided by the principles of equity, cultural respect and financial empowerment."

Since its founding in 1999, Oweesta has played a transformative role in reshaping the economic landscape of Indian Country. By connecting underserved Native communities with traditional lenders, Oweesta has offered innovative financial products, expert technical assistance, and customized training programs to equip Native individuals and organizations with the tools needed to make informed financial decisions and uplift their communities.

A Legacy of Impact

Over the past 25 years, Oweesta has:

Directly funded over 4,350 Native-owned businesses across 36 states.

Partnered with 245 organizations to facilitate more than 26,000 loans, totaling over $826 million.

Promoted equity and inclusivity as a majority-Native, minority- and women-led nonprofit organization.

Recent Achievements

In just the last two years, Oweesta has reached several key milestones:

Surpassed $100 million in total assets and over $60 million in lending.

Joined the New Markets Tax Credits program to finance Native community development projects.

Secured $156.4 million in Solar For All funding through a collaboration with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Expanded support for Native small businesses via the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Community Navigator Pilot Program, managing 25 partner organizations nationwide.

Strengthened the Native CDFI sector by hosting influential gatherings, including Native Gathering Day at the Opportunity Finance Network’s Annual Conference and the Native CDFI Capital Access Convening.

Vision for the Future

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Oweesta has unveiled an ambitious five-year strategic plan, aiming to deploy $500 million in capital to Native communities by 2030. Key components of the plan include:

Expanding lending capacity to meet growing demand.

Strengthening the capabilities of Native CDFIs, nonprofits, and tribal organizations.

Elevating storytelling and advocacy efforts to attract new investments and shift public perceptions of Native communities.

Building cross-sector partnerships to enhance collective impact and solidify Oweesta's leadership within the Native CDFI sector.

"This anniversary is a moment to reflect on the positive changes we've made while looking ahead to even greater impact," said Cornelius. "We're thrilled to contribute to building stronger, more resilient Native communities that will thrive for generations to come."

