Over 90% of Covid-19 Vaccine Received Has Been Administered on Navajo Nation

Details By Native News Online Staff March 02, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — As of Tuesday, the Navajo Area Indian Health Service reported that 146,980 total vaccine doses have been received, 135,161 administered, which represents nearly 92-percent so far.

On the Navajo Nation, 48,800 individuals have received a first and second dose of the vaccines.

“It’s very unfortunate to see some states lifting restrictions that help to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Here on the Navajo Nation, we continue to urge all of our residents to take all precautions, even after receiving both doses of the vaccine,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said on Tuesday.

“We are still in the midst of the pandemic and now is not the time to let up our guard. If you choose to travel off of the Navajo Nation, you put yourself and your loved ones at greater risk of contracting Covid-19 because of the variants that continue to spread. Let’s continue to stay informed and to inform our loved ones and to hold one another accountable. Continue staying home as much as possible, wear a mask or two, avoid in-person gatherings and crowds, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” Nez said.

On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 16 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and 14 more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 1,184 as of Tuesday. Reports indicate that 16,115 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 245,085 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 29,774.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,473

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,855

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,538

Gallup Service Unit: 4,705

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,635

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,007

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,613

Winslow Service Unit: 1,930

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Tuesday, the state of Arizona reported 849 new cases, Utah reported 487, and New Mexico reported 247 new cases. The Navajo Nation’s daily curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MST) seven days a week.

On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health identified the following 11 communities in the latest Health Advisory Notice, with uncontrolled spread of Covid-19 from Feb. 12, 2021 to Feb. 25, 2021:

Churchrock Coyote Canyon Indian Wells* Kaibeto* Nahatadziil St. Michaels Thoreau* Tohatchi Twin Lakes Upper Fruitland White Cone*

* Chapters recently added to the list

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit. On Thursday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m. (MST), the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel to provide more Covid-19 updates.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

