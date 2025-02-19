Over 200 Native Programs & Grants Feel Chill of Federal Funding Freeze

Details By Meredith Johnson - Mvskoke Media February 19, 2025

OKMULGEE, Okla. —The following is a non-exhaustive list of federal grants and programs applicable for Federally Recognized Tribes, State Recognized Tribes, American Indian communities, and Tribal Colleges. On Jan 27, the White House Office of Budget Management issued a memo freezing all federal grants and programs. On Jan 28, Principal Chief David Hill issued Executive Order 25-11 putting into place spending caps for the MCN government offices. While the White House memo was rescinded on Jan. 29, the programs and grants are up for review, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. As of press time, Chief Hill has not made a further statement or cancelled his EO on the MCN spending freeze.

The reported list of 2,600 total programs and grants showed the enormous depth and breadth of federal funding. MVSKOKE Media reviewed the list and has consolidated for all programs and grants particular for Indian Country. The over 200 programs and grants hit nearly every MCN department from grants for the Justice Department and Tribal Court, Child and Adult Food Services, Housing Block Grants, and Higher Education.

AGRICULTURE

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law State, Private & Tribal Agreements

Indian Tribes and Tribal Corporation Loans

New Beginning for Tribal Students

Tribal Agriculture Technical Assistance

Tribal Colleges Education Equity Grants

Tribal Colleges Endowment Program

Tribal Colleges Extension Programs

Tribal Food Sovereignty

Tribal Youth & Workforce Development

Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program

1994 Institutions Research Grants

American Rescue Plan Centers of Excellence for Meat and Poultry Processing and Food Safety Research and Innovation Phase III

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law State, Private & Tribal Agreements

Child and Adult Care Food Program

Child Nutrition Discretionary Grants Limited Availability

Child Nutrition-Technology Innovation Grant

Children, Youth and Families At-Risk

Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) Funding to Alleviate Emergency Supply Chain Disruption in the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservation

Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations

Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) Nutrition Paraprofessional Training

Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations Nutrition Education Grants

Indian Tribes and Tribal Corporation Loans

COMMERCE

MBDA Business Center – American Indian and Alaska Native

EDUCATION

American Indian Vocational Rehabilitation Services

Indian Education Grants to Local Educational Agencies

Indian Education National Activities, State Tribal Education Partnership (STEP) and Native American Language (NAL)

Indian Education: Special Programs for Indian Children

Indian Education National Activities, State Tribal Education Partnership (STEP) and Native American Language (NAL)

Tribally Controlled Postsecondary Career and Technical Institutions

ENERGY

Transport of Transuranic Wastes to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant: States and Tribal Concerns, Proposed Solutions

HEALTH

Activities to Support State, Tribal, Local and Territorial (STLT) Health Department Response to Public Health or Healthcare Crises

Cancer Prevention and Control Programs for State, Territorial and Tribal Organizations Improving the Capability of Indian Tribal Governments to Regulate Environmental Quality

A Comprehensive Approach to Good Health and Wellness in Indian County, financed solely by Prevention and Public Health

Analyses, Research and Studies to Address the Impact of CMS Programs on American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) Beneficiaries and the Health Care System Serving These Beneficiaries

Demonstration Projects for Indian Health

Good Health and Wellness in Indian Country

Health Professions Pre-Graduate Scholarship Program for Indians

Health Professions Preparatory Scholarship Program for Indians

Health Professions Recruitment Program for Indians

Improving the Capability of Indian Tribal Governments to Regulate Environmental Quality

Indian Health Service Behavioral Health Programs

Indian Health Service Community Health Aide Program

Indian Health Service Domestic Violence Prevention Programs

Indian Health Service Educational Loan Repayment

Indian Health Service Sanitation Facilities Construction Program

DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY

State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program

State, Local, Tribal and Territorial Security Operations Center/Information Sharing and Analysis Center

Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program

Tribal Homeland Security Grant Program

Title VI Federal Guarantees for Financing Tribal Housing Activities

Tribal HUD-VA Supportive Housing Program

JUSTICE

Children’s Justice Act Partnerships for Indian Communities

Indian Country Investigations

Grants to State and Tribal Courts to Implement Protection Order Pilot Programs

Tribal Civil and Criminal Legal Assistance Grants, Training and Technical Assistance Tribal Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalitions Grant Program

Tribal Justice Systems

Tribal Registry

Tribal Sexual Assault Services Program

Tribal Special Assistant United States Attorneys

Tribal Special Criminal Jurisdiction Reimbursement

Tribal Youth Program

Tribal Justice Assistance

Violence Against Women Discretionary Grants for Indian Tribal Governments

VOCA Tribal Victim Services Set-Aside Program

National Clearinghouse on Sexual Assault of American Indian and Alaska Native Women

Violence Against Women Discretionary Grants for Indian Tribal Governments

INTERIOR

Administrative Cost Grants for Indian Schools

Agriculture on Indian Lands

Aid To Tribal Governments

Assistance to Tribally Controlled Community Colleges and Universities

Attorney Fees Indian Rights

Bureau of Indian Affairs Facilities Operations and Maintenance

Consolidated Tribal Government

Cultural Resources Management (Bureau of Indian Affairs)

Cultural Resources Management (Bureau of Reclamation)

Cultural Resources Management (National Park Service)

Endangered Species on Indian Lands

Environmental Management Indian

Federal Oil and Gas Royalty Management State and Tribal Coordination

Forestry on Indian Lands

Improvement and Repair of Indian Detention Facilities

Indian Adult Education

Indian Child and Family Education

Indian Child Welfare Act Title II Grants

Indian Community Fire Protection

Indian Economic Development

Indian Education Assistance to Schools

Indian Education Facilities, Operations, and Maintenance

Indian Education Higher Education Grant

Indian Employment Assistance

Indian Graduate Student Scholarships

Indian Housing Assistance

Indian Job Placement United Sioux Tribes Development Corporation

Indian Law Enforcement

Indian Loans Economic Development

Indian Post Secondary Schools

Indian Rights Protection

Indian School Equalization

Indian Schools Student Transportation

Indian Self-Determination Act Contracts, Grants and Cooperative Agreements

Indian Self-Determination Contract Support

Indian Social Services Welfare Assistance

Indian Tribal Water Resources Development, Management, and Protection

Indian Vocational Training United Tribes Technical College

Litigation Support for Indian Rights

Minerals and Mining on Indian Lands

Native American Business Development Institute

Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act

Native Language Immersion Grant

Office of the Special Trustee for American Indians, Field Operations

Real Estate Programs Indian Lands

Replacement and Repair of Indian Schools

Road Maintenance Indian Roads

Safety of Dams on Indian Lands

Services to Indian Children, Elderly and Families

Water Resources on Indian Lands

Indian employment credit

Indian Environmental General Assistance Program (GAP)

Superfund State and Indian Tribe Combined Cooperative Agreements (Site-Specific and Core)

Superfund State and Indian Tribe Core Program Cooperative Agreements

Superfund State, Political Subdivision, and Indian Tribe Site-Specific Cooperative Agreements

Strengthening Tribal Nations

Training, Investigations and Special Purpose Activities of Federally Recognized Indian Tribes Consistent With the Clean Air Act (CAA), Tribal Sovereignty and the Protection and Management of Air Quality

Tribal Climate Resilience

Tribal Courts

Tribal Courts Trust Reform Initiative

Tribal Education Departments

Tribal Electrification Program

Tribal Energy Development Capacity Grants

Tribal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

Tribal Self-Governance

Tribal Wildlife Grants

Tribally Controlled Community College Endowments

TREASURY

Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund

Native Initiatives

Tribal Economic Development Bonds

TRANSPORTATION

Formula Grants for Rural Areas and Tribal Transit Program

Rural and Tribal Assistance Pilot Program.

Direct Implementation Tribal Cooperative Agreements

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY

International Financial Assistance Projects Sponsored by the Office of International and Tribal Affairs

State and Tribal Indoor Radon Grants

State and Tribal Response Program Grants

Training, Investigations and Special Purpose Activities of Federally Recognized Indian Tribes Consistent With the Clean Air Act (CAA), Tribal Sovereignty and the Protection and Management of Air Quality

Water Pollution Control State, Interstate, and Tribal Program Support

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR

Native American Employment and Training

DEPARTMENT of VETERANS AFFAIRS

Native American Veteran Direct Loan Program

SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

Native American Outreach

NATIONAL MUSEUM AND LIBRARY SCIENCES

National Archives Reference Services Historical Research

National Historical Publications and Records Grants

NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR THE HUMANITIES

Promotion of the Humanities Professional Development

Promotion of the Humanities Public Programs

Promotion of the Humanities Research

Native American and Native Hawaiian Library Services

Native American/Native Hawaiian Museum Services Program

Morris K. Udall Native American Congressional Internship Program