Over 200 Native Programs & Grants Feel Chill of Federal Funding Freeze

Tags

Details

OKMULGEE, Okla. —The following is a non-exhaustive list of federal grants and programs applicable for Federally Recognized Tribes, State Recognized Tribes, American Indian communities, and Tribal Colleges. On Jan 27, the White House Office of Budget Management issued a memo freezing all federal grants and programs. On Jan 28, Principal Chief David Hill issued Executive Order 25-11 putting into place spending caps for the MCN government offices. While the White House memo was rescinded on Jan. 29, the programs and grants are up for review, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. As of press time, Chief Hill has not made a further statement or cancelled his EO on the MCN spending freeze. 

The reported list of 2,600 total programs and grants showed the enormous depth and breadth of federal funding. MVSKOKE Media reviewed the list and has consolidated for all programs and grants particular for Indian Country. The over 200 programs and grants hit nearly every MCN department from grants for the Justice Department and Tribal Court, Child and Adult Food Services, Housing Block Grants, and Higher Education.  

AGRICULTURE

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law State, Private & Tribal Agreements

Indian Tribes and Tribal Corporation Loans

New Beginning for Tribal Students

Tribal Agriculture Technical Assistance 

Tribal Colleges Education Equity Grants 

Tribal Colleges Endowment Program 

Tribal Colleges Extension Programs

Tribal Food Sovereignty 

Tribal Youth & Workforce Development

Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program 

1994 Institutions Research Grants
American Rescue Plan Centers of Excellence for Meat and Poultry Processing and Food Safety Research and Innovation Phase III

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law State, Private & Tribal Agreements

Child and Adult Care Food Program 

Child Nutrition Discretionary Grants Limited Availability

Child Nutrition-Technology Innovation Grant

Children, Youth and Families At-Risk

Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) Funding to Alleviate Emergency Supply Chain Disruption in the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservation 

Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations 

Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) Nutrition Paraprofessional Training

Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations Nutrition Education Grants 

Indian Tribes and Tribal Corporation Loans

COMMERCE

MBDA Business Center – American Indian and Alaska Native

EDUCATION 

American Indian Vocational Rehabilitation Services 

Indian Education Grants to Local Educational Agencies 

Indian Education National Activities, State Tribal Education Partnership (STEP) and Native American Language (NAL) 

Indian Education: Special Programs for Indian Children 

Indian Education National Activities, State Tribal Education Partnership (STEP) and Native American Language (NAL)

Tribally Controlled Postsecondary Career and Technical Institutions 

ENERGY

Transport of Transuranic Wastes to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant: States and Tribal Concerns, Proposed Solutions

HEALTH

Activities to Support State, Tribal, Local and Territorial (STLT) Health Department Response to Public Health or Healthcare Crises 

Cancer Prevention and Control Programs for State, Territorial and Tribal Organizations Improving the Capability of Indian Tribal Governments to Regulate Environmental Quality 

A Comprehensive Approach to Good Health and Wellness in Indian County, financed solely by Prevention and Public Health

Analyses, Research and Studies to Address the Impact of CMS Programs on American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) Beneficiaries and the Health Care System Serving These Beneficiaries 

Demonstration Projects for Indian Health

Good Health and Wellness in Indian Country

Health Professions Pre-Graduate Scholarship Program for Indians 

Health Professions Preparatory Scholarship Program for Indians 

Health Professions Recruitment Program for Indians 

Improving the Capability of Indian Tribal Governments to Regulate Environmental Quality 

Indian Health Service Behavioral Health Programs 

Indian Health Service Community Health Aide Program

Indian Health Service Domestic Violence Prevention Programs

Indian Health Service Educational Loan Repayment 

Indian Health Service Sanitation Facilities Construction Program 

DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY

State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program 

State, Local, Tribal and Territorial Security Operations Center/Information Sharing and Analysis Center

Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program 

Tribal Homeland Security Grant Program 

Title VI Federal Guarantees for Financing Tribal Housing Activities

Tribal HUD-VA Supportive Housing Program 

JUSTICE

Children’s Justice Act Partnerships for Indian Communities 

Indian Country Investigations 

Grants to State and Tribal Courts to Implement Protection Order Pilot Programs 

Tribal Civil and Criminal Legal Assistance Grants, Training and Technical Assistance Tribal Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalitions Grant Program 

Tribal Justice Systems

Tribal Registry 

Tribal Sexual Assault Services Program 

Tribal Special Assistant United States Attorneys 

Tribal Special Criminal Jurisdiction Reimbursement 

Tribal Youth Program 

Tribal Justice Assistance

Violence Against Women Discretionary Grants for Indian Tribal Governments 

VOCA Tribal Victim Services Set-Aside Program 

National Clearinghouse on Sexual Assault of American Indian and Alaska Native Women

Violence Against Women Discretionary Grants for Indian Tribal Governments

INTERIOR 

Administrative Cost Grants for Indian Schools

Agriculture on Indian Lands

Aid To Tribal Governments 

Assistance to Tribally Controlled Community Colleges and Universities 

Attorney Fees Indian Rights 

Bureau of Indian Affairs Facilities Operations and Maintenance 

Consolidated Tribal Government 

Cultural Resources Management (Bureau of Indian Affairs) 

Cultural Resources Management (Bureau of Reclamation)

Cultural Resources Management (National Park Service) 

Endangered Species on Indian Lands

Environmental Management Indian

Federal Oil and Gas Royalty Management State and Tribal Coordination 

Forestry on Indian Lands 

Improvement and Repair of Indian Detention Facilities 

Indian Adult Education 

Indian Child and Family Education

Indian Child Welfare Act Title II Grants 

Indian Community Fire Protection 

Indian Economic Development 

Indian Education Assistance to Schools 

Indian Education Facilities, Operations, and Maintenance 

Indian Education Higher Education Grant 

Indian Employment Assistance 

Indian Graduate Student Scholarships 

Indian Housing Assistance 

Indian Job Placement United Sioux Tribes Development Corporation 

Indian Law Enforcement 

Indian Loans Economic Development 

Indian Post Secondary Schools 

Indian Rights Protection 

Indian School Equalization 

Indian Schools Student Transportation 

Indian Self-Determination Act Contracts, Grants and Cooperative Agreements 

Indian Self-Determination Contract Support 

Indian Social Services Welfare Assistance 

Indian Tribal Water Resources Development, Management, and Protection 

Indian Vocational Training United Tribes Technical College 

Litigation Support for Indian Rights

Minerals and Mining on Indian Lands 

Native American Business Development Institute 

Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act 

Native Language Immersion Grant 

Office of the Special Trustee for American Indians, Field Operations 

Real Estate Programs Indian Lands 

Replacement and Repair of Indian Schools

Road Maintenance Indian Roads 

Safety of Dams on Indian Lands 

Services to Indian Children, Elderly and Families 

Water Resources on Indian Lands 

Indian employment credit

Indian Environmental General Assistance Program (GAP) 

Superfund State and Indian Tribe Combined Cooperative Agreements (Site-Specific and Core)

Superfund State and Indian Tribe Core Program Cooperative Agreements 

Superfund State, Political Subdivision, and Indian Tribe Site-Specific Cooperative Agreements 

Strengthening Tribal Nations 

Training, Investigations and Special Purpose Activities of Federally Recognized Indian Tribes Consistent With the Clean Air Act (CAA), Tribal Sovereignty and the Protection and Management of Air Quality 

Tribal Climate Resilience 

Tribal Courts

Tribal Courts Trust Reform Initiative 

Tribal Education Departments 

Tribal Electrification Program 

Tribal Energy Development Capacity Grants 

Tribal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative 

Tribal Self-Governance 

Tribal Wildlife Grants 

Tribally Controlled Community College Endowments 

TREASURY 

Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund 

Native Initiatives 

Tribal Economic Development Bonds 

TRANSPORTATION

Formula Grants for Rural Areas and Tribal Transit Program 

Rural and Tribal Assistance Pilot Program.

Direct Implementation Tribal Cooperative Agreements 

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY

International Financial Assistance Projects Sponsored by the Office of International and Tribal Affairs 

State and Tribal Indoor Radon Grants 

State and Tribal Response Program Grants 

Training, Investigations and Special Purpose Activities of Federally Recognized Indian Tribes Consistent With the Clean Air Act (CAA), Tribal Sovereignty and the Protection and Management of Air Quality 

Water Pollution Control State, Interstate, and Tribal Program Support 

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR

Native American Employment and Training

DEPARTMENT of VETERANS AFFAIRS 

Native American Veteran Direct Loan Program 

SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION 

Native American Outreach

NATIONAL MUSEUM AND LIBRARY SCIENCES

National Archives Reference Services Historical Research

National Historical Publications and Records Grants 

NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR THE HUMANITIES 

Promotion of the Humanities Professional Development 

Promotion of the Humanities Public Programs 

Promotion of the Humanities Research 

Native American and Native Hawaiian Library Services 

Native American/Native Hawaiian Museum Services Program

Morris K. Udall Native American Congressional Internship Program 

