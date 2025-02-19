Over 200 Native Programs & Grants Feel Chill of Federal Funding Freeze

- Details
- By Meredith Johnson - Mvskoke Media
-
OKMULGEE, Okla. —The following is a non-exhaustive list of federal grants and programs applicable for Federally Recognized Tribes, State Recognized Tribes, American Indian communities, and Tribal Colleges. On Jan 27, the White House Office of Budget Management issued a memo freezing all federal grants and programs. On Jan 28, Principal Chief David Hill issued Executive Order 25-11 putting into place spending caps for the MCN government offices. While the White House memo was rescinded on Jan. 29, the programs and grants are up for review, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. As of press time, Chief Hill has not made a further statement or cancelled his EO on the MCN spending freeze.
The reported list of 2,600 total programs and grants showed the enormous depth and breadth of federal funding. MVSKOKE Media reviewed the list and has consolidated for all programs and grants particular for Indian Country. The over 200 programs and grants hit nearly every MCN department from grants for the Justice Department and Tribal Court, Child and Adult Food Services, Housing Block Grants, and Higher Education.
AGRICULTURE
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law State, Private & Tribal Agreements
Indian Tribes and Tribal Corporation Loans
New Beginning for Tribal Students
Tribal Agriculture Technical Assistance
Tribal Colleges Education Equity Grants
Tribal Colleges Endowment Program
Tribal Colleges Extension Programs
Tribal Youth & Workforce Development
Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program
1994 Institutions Research Grants
American Rescue Plan Centers of Excellence for Meat and Poultry Processing and Food Safety Research and Innovation Phase III
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law State, Private & Tribal Agreements
Child and Adult Care Food Program
Child Nutrition Discretionary Grants Limited Availability
Child Nutrition-Technology Innovation Grant
Children, Youth and Families At-Risk
Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) Funding to Alleviate Emergency Supply Chain Disruption in the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservation
Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations
Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) Nutrition Paraprofessional Training
Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations Nutrition Education Grants
Indian Tribes and Tribal Corporation Loans
COMMERCE
MBDA Business Center – American Indian and Alaska Native
EDUCATION
American Indian Vocational Rehabilitation Services
Indian Education Grants to Local Educational Agencies
Indian Education National Activities, State Tribal Education Partnership (STEP) and Native American Language (NAL)
Indian Education: Special Programs for Indian Children
Indian Education National Activities, State Tribal Education Partnership (STEP) and Native American Language (NAL)
Tribally Controlled Postsecondary Career and Technical Institutions
ENERGY
Transport of Transuranic Wastes to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant: States and Tribal Concerns, Proposed Solutions
HEALTH
Activities to Support State, Tribal, Local and Territorial (STLT) Health Department Response to Public Health or Healthcare Crises
Cancer Prevention and Control Programs for State, Territorial and Tribal Organizations Improving the Capability of Indian Tribal Governments to Regulate Environmental Quality
A Comprehensive Approach to Good Health and Wellness in Indian County, financed solely by Prevention and Public Health
Analyses, Research and Studies to Address the Impact of CMS Programs on American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) Beneficiaries and the Health Care System Serving These Beneficiaries
Demonstration Projects for Indian Health
Good Health and Wellness in Indian Country
Health Professions Pre-Graduate Scholarship Program for Indians
Health Professions Preparatory Scholarship Program for Indians
Health Professions Recruitment Program for Indians
Improving the Capability of Indian Tribal Governments to Regulate Environmental Quality
Indian Health Service Behavioral Health Programs
Indian Health Service Community Health Aide Program
Indian Health Service Domestic Violence Prevention Programs
Indian Health Service Educational Loan Repayment
Indian Health Service Sanitation Facilities Construction Program
- Indian Health Service, Health Management Development Program
- Indian Self-Determination
- Injury Prevention and Control Research and State and Community Based Programs
- Injury Prevention Program for American Indians and Alaskan Natives Cooperative Agreements
- National Family Caregiver Support, Title VI, Part C, Grants to Indian Tribes And Native Hawaiians
- Special Diabetes Program for Indians Diabetes Prevention and Treatment Projects
- Special Programs for the Aging, Title VI, Part A, Grants to Indian Tribes, Part B, Grants to Native Hawaiians
- Stephanie Tubbs Jones Child Welfare Services Program
- Strengthening the Nation’s Public Health System through a National Voluntary Accreditation Program for State, Tribal, Local and Territorial Health Departments
- Tribal Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting
- Tribal Public Health Capacity Building and Quality Improvement Umbrella Cooperative Agreement
- Tribal Self-Governance Program: IHS Compacts/Funding Agreements
- Tribal Self-Governance Program: Planning and Negotiation Cooperative Agreement
- Tribal Work Grants
- Urban Indian Health Services
- Indian Community Development Block Grant Program
- Indian Housing Block Grants
- Office of Native American Programs Training and Technical Assistance for Indian Housing Block Grant Program
- Public and Indian Housing Indian Loan Guarantee Program
DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY
State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program
State, Local, Tribal and Territorial Security Operations Center/Information Sharing and Analysis Center
Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program
Tribal Homeland Security Grant Program
Title VI Federal Guarantees for Financing Tribal Housing Activities
Tribal HUD-VA Supportive Housing Program
JUSTICE
Children’s Justice Act Partnerships for Indian Communities
Grants to State and Tribal Courts to Implement Protection Order Pilot Programs
Tribal Civil and Criminal Legal Assistance Grants, Training and Technical Assistance Tribal Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalitions Grant Program
Tribal Sexual Assault Services Program
Tribal Special Assistant United States Attorneys
Tribal Special Criminal Jurisdiction Reimbursement
Violence Against Women Discretionary Grants for Indian Tribal Governments
VOCA Tribal Victim Services Set-Aside Program
National Clearinghouse on Sexual Assault of American Indian and Alaska Native Women
Violence Against Women Discretionary Grants for Indian Tribal Governments
INTERIOR
Administrative Cost Grants for Indian Schools
Assistance to Tribally Controlled Community Colleges and Universities
Bureau of Indian Affairs Facilities Operations and Maintenance
Consolidated Tribal Government
Cultural Resources Management (Bureau of Indian Affairs)
Cultural Resources Management (Bureau of Reclamation)
Cultural Resources Management (National Park Service)
Endangered Species on Indian Lands
Environmental Management Indian
Federal Oil and Gas Royalty Management State and Tribal Coordination
Improvement and Repair of Indian Detention Facilities
Indian Child and Family Education
Indian Child Welfare Act Title II Grants
Indian Community Fire Protection
Indian Education Assistance to Schools
Indian Education Facilities, Operations, and Maintenance
Indian Education Higher Education Grant
Indian Graduate Student Scholarships
Indian Job Placement United Sioux Tribes Development Corporation
Indian Loans Economic Development
Indian Schools Student Transportation
Indian Self-Determination Act Contracts, Grants and Cooperative Agreements
Indian Self-Determination Contract Support
Indian Social Services Welfare Assistance
Indian Tribal Water Resources Development, Management, and Protection
Indian Vocational Training United Tribes Technical College
Litigation Support for Indian Rights
Minerals and Mining on Indian Lands
Native American Business Development Institute
Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act
Native Language Immersion Grant
Office of the Special Trustee for American Indians, Field Operations
Real Estate Programs Indian Lands
Replacement and Repair of Indian Schools
Safety of Dams on Indian Lands
Services to Indian Children, Elderly and Families
Water Resources on Indian Lands
Indian employment credit
Indian Environmental General Assistance Program (GAP)
Superfund State and Indian Tribe Combined Cooperative Agreements (Site-Specific and Core)
Superfund State and Indian Tribe Core Program Cooperative Agreements
Superfund State, Political Subdivision, and Indian Tribe Site-Specific Cooperative Agreements
Training, Investigations and Special Purpose Activities of Federally Recognized Indian Tribes Consistent With the Clean Air Act (CAA), Tribal Sovereignty and the Protection and Management of Air Quality
Tribal Courts Trust Reform Initiative
Tribal Electrification Program
Tribal Energy Development Capacity Grants
Tribal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative
Tribally Controlled Community College Endowments
TREASURY
Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund
Tribal Economic Development Bonds
TRANSPORTATION
Formula Grants for Rural Areas and Tribal Transit Program
Rural and Tribal Assistance Pilot Program.
Direct Implementation Tribal Cooperative Agreements
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY
International Financial Assistance Projects Sponsored by the Office of International and Tribal Affairs
State and Tribal Indoor Radon Grants
State and Tribal Response Program Grants
Training, Investigations and Special Purpose Activities of Federally Recognized Indian Tribes Consistent With the Clean Air Act (CAA), Tribal Sovereignty and the Protection and Management of Air Quality
Water Pollution Control State, Interstate, and Tribal Program Support
DEPARTMENT OF LABOR
Native American Employment and Training
DEPARTMENT of VETERANS AFFAIRS
Native American Veteran Direct Loan Program
SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
NATIONAL MUSEUM AND LIBRARY SCIENCES
National Archives Reference Services Historical Research
National Historical Publications and Records Grants
NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR THE HUMANITIES
Promotion of the Humanities Professional Development
Promotion of the Humanities Public Programs
Promotion of the Humanities Research
Native American and Native Hawaiian Library Services
Native American/Native Hawaiian Museum Services Program
Morris K. Udall Native American Congressional Internship Program
