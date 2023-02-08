Olympic Gold Medalist Billy Mills and North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame Founders on This Week's Native Bidaské

Details By Native News Online Staff February 08, 2023

Join Native News Online Publisher Levi Rickert on this week’s Native Bidaské as he interviews The North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame (NAIAHF) founders Dan (Oneida) and Susan Ninham(Red Lake Ojibwe) and gold medal Olympian and 2023 NAIAHF Inductee Billy Mills (Oglala Lakota).







NAIAHF celebrates the Indigenous sports cultures of North America by recognizing outstanding leadership and achievement in individual and team athletics.

This year’s class of NAIAHF inductees includes more than 75 athletes, coaches and teams honored for their athletic achievements and contributions to their respective sports.

Inductees are Indigenous to North America, with Native identification including but not limited to Tribal, First Nation, Métis and Inuit, including federally recognized and self-identified descendants.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

In one of the greatest Olympic underdog stories, Mills took the gold in the 10,000-meter run in the 1964 Tokyo Games as a virtual unknown. Mill’s win marked the first time a non-European won the event, and he remains the only athlete from the Americas to win gold in the event.

This episode will discuss the history of the NAIAHF and the mission behind it for future generations. Inducted into the NAIAHF this year, Mills gives insight into the path to becoming a record-setting Olympian and the obstacles he overcame to get there.

To watch this episode, tune into the live stream on the Native News Online Facebook, Twitter, or //www.youtube.com/@NativeNewsOnline/streams" target="_blank" rel="noopener" class="editor-rtfLink" style="color: rgb(14, 16, 26); background: transparent; margin-top:0pt; margin-bottom:0pt;; color: #4a6ee0;">YouTube social media accounts, and subscribe to our channel.

More Stories Like This

12 years of Native News This month, we celebrate our 12th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter