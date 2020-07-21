Currents

Oglala Sioux Tribal Police Seek Help Locating Missing Native American Man

PINE RIDGE INDIAN RESERVATION — The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance to locate a 21-year-old man who went missing on July 12, 2020.

Sinte Wambli White Butterfly, 21, was last seen at the Big Bats Convenience Store in the village of Pine Ridge, South Dakota on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at approximately 4 p.m. local time. White Butterfly was wearing tan-colored khaki pants, a black T-Shirt and black shoes. He was possibly with an unknown female with long hair.

A relative reported Sinte walks with a limp on his right leg from an injury.

MISSING:

Name: Sinte Wambli White Butterfly

Age: 21

Height: 6’ 0”

Weight: 200 (Approximate)

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Sinte White Butterfly please call Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Dispatch at (605) 867-5111.

