Oglala Sioux Community Mourns Victim of Powwow Shooting

Details By Kaili Berg August 06, 2024

The Oglala Sioux Tribe concluded its annual Oglala Nation Wacipi Powwow and Fair held on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota on Sunday, Aug. 4, following a tragic shooting incident that claimed the life of one individual.

On the evening of Aug. 2, a confrontation at the powwow grounds escalated into violence. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety reported that at approximately 10:20 PM, a 57-year-old male, Francis Thomas “Tom” Thunder Hawk Sr., was shot multiple times during the altercation.

Thunder Hawk, a father and grandfather, was remembered by family and friends as a beloved member of the community.

A livestream of the event by Lone Tipi Productions captured the moments leading up to the incident, showing teenage girls participating in the traditional dance category. As the situation unfolded, panic ensued, and attendees were seen fleeing the grounds while public safety officers responded quickly.

The suspect of the shooting fled the scene on foot but was apprehended while attempting to leave the area in a vehicle, according to the public safety department. The identity of the suspect has not been disclosed, and the investigation is ongoing.

In response to the tragic event, Oglala Sioux Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out addressed the community in a video shared on social media. Acknowledging the traumatic nature of the incident, he reassured residents that the event was an isolated occurrence and did not pose a continuing threat.

“We need to continue,” President Star Comes Out said in the video. “We need to be strong for our people, our families, and show the people out there — the public — that we stand strong in the things we do as people when we come together.”

The Oglala Nation Wacipi Powwow and Fair is a longstanding tradition that celebrates the traditions of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. Held annually on the Pine Ridge Reservation, it draws participants from across the region to engage in traditional dances, music, and activities that honor their ancestors and pass down cultural knowledge to younger generations.

The powwow, themed “Unity For Our Future Generations,” featured a variety of activities aimed at engaging the community, particularly the youth. Events included a fry bread contest, a parade, a rodeo, a golf tournament, and the inaugural “Strongest Man and Strongest Woman” competition.

Other activities included hand games, skateboarding, and a pageant in which Miss Oglala Lakota Nation (OLN) Kadence Weston, Jr., Miss OLN Baylee Bravo, and Lil Miss OLN Georgianna Tsouhlarakis were crowned.

In addition to the scheduled events, the community came together to honor the memory of Tom Thunder Hawk with an honor run on Sunday. Elders, counselors, and behavioral health specialists were present to provide support to those affected by the incident. A tribute, prayer, and mourning song were held on Sunday to promote reflection and healing.

Looking forward, the Oglala Sioux Tribe said in a statement that it is committed to ensuring the safety and success of future events. The tribal leadership plans to enhance security measures at gatherings and explore initiatives to facilitate peace and unity.

