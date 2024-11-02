November 2 is National Bison Day

"Bison symbolize resilience and embody American strength. For generations, they have played a vital role in our culture—particularly in New Mexico, the West, and Indian Country," said Senator Heinrich. "I'm honored to work with Senator Hoeven on this bipartisan resolution to celebrate our national mammal and support ongoing conservation efforts for this remarkable species."

"National Bison Day allows us to honor our national mammal and the unique contributions of bison to America," added Senator Hoeven. "The bison stands as a powerful symbol of the pioneering spirit that defines our country."

The full text of the resolution is available here.

Heinrich and Hoeven introduced their bipartisan National Bison Legacy Act in 2015, and the legislation was signed into law in 2016. The National Bison Legacy Act recognized the bison’s significance in American history and designated it as the United States’ national mammal.

Heinrich and Hoeven are the Chairman and Ranking Member, respectively, of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies.