November 2 is National Bison Day

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and John Hoeven (R-N.D.) announced that the Senate has passed a bipartisan resolution designating November 2, 2024, as National Bison Day.
