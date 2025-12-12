NFL, Vikings to Host Native All-American Game, Youth Flag Clinic

Details By Native News Online Staff December 12, 2025

The Minnesota Vikings, the NFL and the Native American Athletic Foundation will host 70 of the nation’s top Native American high school football players Sunday, Dec. 14, during the 2025 Native All-American Football Game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The event brings together athletes from across the United States for elite coaching, college preparation, mental wellness resources and leadership development. It marks the fourth year of partnership between the NFL and the Native American Athletic Foundation and the third time the Vikings have hosted the game.

In addition to the game, the foundation will host a Native female flag football clinic Saturday, Dec. 13, for girls in grades six through 12. The clinic will feature skill development, leadership training and mentorship from collegiate coaches, former NFL players and community leaders.

Participants and speakers include former NFL running back Ahman Green and Levi Horn, who will serve as head coaches, along with Native American Athletic Foundation Executive Director Michael Stopp. Leaders from the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, Vice Chairwoman Natasha Hacker and Secretary/Treasurer Ashley Cornforth, are also scheduled to participate, along with Brett Taber, vice president of social impact for the Vikings.

The flag football clinic will take place from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the West St. Paul Regional Athletics Center. The Native All-American Football Game is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Media opportunities will be available at both events. Photo and video access for the clinic will be offered from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., with interviews beginning at approximately 4 p.m. Game-day photo and video access begins at 11:30 a.m., with interviews scheduled following the game at approximately 2 p.m.

