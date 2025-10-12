Next on Native Bidaské: Indigenous Peoples' Day Should Be About Truth

Details By Native StoryLab October 12, 2025

As the nation observes Indigenous Peoples' Day, Navajo activist and author Mark Charles is urging Americans to move beyond symbolic gestures and confront the deeper truths of this country’s history.

In a conversation with Native Bidaské host Levi Rickert, Charles emphasized that replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day doesn’t go far enough.

Charles pointed to the Doctrine of Discovery as one of those foundations — a centuries-old set of church doctrines used to justify the colonization of Indigenous lands. He described it as a dehumanizing legacy that still shapes U.S. laws and attitudes today.

While many cities and states have made progress in recognizing Indigenous Peoples' Day, Charles criticized federal leaders for continuing to issue proclamations honoring Christopher Columbus.

For Charles, Indigenous Peoples' Day isn’t about rewriting history — it’s about facing it honestly, together.

👉 Join us for this must-see conversation on Native Bidaské

Date: Friday, October 13th, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PT

Streaming on: Facebook, YouTube, and the Native News Online website.