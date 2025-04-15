Nevada Assembly Champions True Justice: Indigenous Peoples’ Day Bill Advances to the Senate

Details By Native News Online Staff April 15, 2025

The Nevada Assembly on Tuesday passed Assembly Bill 144 that would officially recognize the second Monday in October as Indigneous Peoples' Day. Sponsored by Assemblymember Shea Backus, the bill passed the Assembly Floor in a 27-15 victory.

Taylor Patterson, Executive Director of Native Voters Alliance Nevada, issued the following statement:

"Today, Nevada’s Assembly has chosen to stand on the side of justice, family, and truth. By passing AB144, they have affirmed that the contributions, stories, and resilience of Indigenous peoples are vital to the identity of this state.

“Assemblymember Shea Backus, the only sitting Indigenous legislator in Nevada, has worked tirelessly to carry this bill forward. Her leadership honors the sacrifices of our ancestors and ensures that future generations will know the full truth of Nevada’s history.

“This bill is more than a legislative victory—it’s a declaration of who we are and who we strive to be. It is a promise to our children that their stories will be told, that their ancestors’ resilience will be celebrated, and that justice will guide the future of our state. Now, we call on the Senate to continue this momentum. Nevada’s Tribal Nations have waited long enough—it’s time to honor them."

Noé Orosco, Government Affairs Manager of Make the Road Nevada, issued the following statement:

“We showed up, we spoke out, and today, we moved the needle. This is what progress looks like.”

