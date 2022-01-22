NCAI's 2022 Executive Council Winter Session to be Virtual Again This Year

The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) executive board announced iu a statement released on Friday it has decided to conduct its 2022 Executive Council Winter Session in a fully virtual format this year due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across Indian Country. This is the second year in a row, the winter session will be held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 Executive Council Winter Session take place on Monday, February 14, 2022. The statement said further details will be announced soon regarding the full agenda, how to register, and what to expect.

"After much consideration by NCAI’s Administrative Board and Executive Committee, we have decided the most prudent path forward is to conduct this conference in a fully virtual environment," NCAI President Fawn Sharp (Quinault Indian Nation) said in a letter. "While we are disappointed that we are unable to come together in Washington, D.C. during this time, our priority is the health and wellness of Indian Country. In the forthcoming weeks."

Reach out to NCAI's events team at [email protected] for any questions about this announcement.

