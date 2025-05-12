NCAI Releases Landmark Minority & Missing Report Highlighting Disparities in Missing Persons Cases

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff May 12, 2025

The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) has officially released the highly anticipated Minority and Missing Report, a comprehensive analysis exposing the disproportionate impact of missing persons cases on Indigenous and other minority communities. Developed in partnership with key law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations, this groundbreaking report brings long-overdue attention to an urgent issue that has historically been overlooked and underreported.

The report draws from a year-long review of data sourced from state agencies, the FBI’s National Crime Information Center Missing Person File, and leading organizations such as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the National Human Trafficking Hotline. It underscores the pressing need for increased law enforcement resources and broader public awareness to address the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous persons, as well as other missing individuals from minority communities.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Among its key findings:

A rising number of missing persons cases involving Black and Indigenous individuals remain unresolved , reflecting deep disparities in how such cases are handled—even within the same state.

Law enforcement agencies cite significant gaps in resources, training, and culturally appropriate protocols , contributing to delayed or inadequate responses.

Media coverage of missing persons cases is strikingly unequal, with those involving People of Color receiving far less attention than cases involving white individuals.

“This report brings the full scope of the tragedy into focus. For too long, Native families have endured this crisis in silence,” said Mark Macarro, President of the National Congress of American Indians. “By working in collaboration with law enforcement and community partners, we are not only highlighting these injustices but also building a pathway toward greater accountability and justice for all affected families.”

The release of this report is part of NCAI’s longstanding commitment to addressing the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) crisis. To further this mission, NCAI has joined forces with the Minority and Missing Initiative—an alliance that includes the FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA), the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), the National Child ID Program, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the NFL Alumni Association’s Caring for Kids Campaign.

Together, these organizations are working to identify systemic challenges and implement solutions to ensure all missing persons cases are treated with urgency and fairness—regardless of race or ethnicity.

“I’m thankful to NOBLE, NCAI, and FBI-LEEDA for assembling the most comprehensive report to date on minority and Indigenous missing persons,” said Kenny Hansmire, Executive Director of the National Child ID Program. “This work is vital, and I’m committed to continuing our efforts to bring every missing child home safely.”

Key Recommendations from the Report Include:

Expanded resources and deeper collaboration between law enforcement and community groups to improve information sharing and outreach.

A nationwide public awareness campaign focused on missing persons in marginalized communities, with an emphasis on ensuring equitable media coverage.

Development of targeted training programs for law enforcement to address cultural biases and systemic barriers that hinder case response and resolution.

Greater public education efforts within minority communities to increase awareness and engagement around missing persons cases.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter