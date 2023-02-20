NCAI President Fawn Sharp to Deliver 2023 State of Indian Nations on Tuesday

Details By Native News Online Staff February 20, 2023

WASHINGTON — For the first time since 2020, National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) President Fawn Sharp (Quinault Indian Nation) will deliver the State of Indian Nations in person.

The 2023 State of Indian Nations (SOIN) Address is set to take place live on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Washington, D.C., at the Rasmuson Theater at the National Museum of the American Indian. Hundreds of tribal leaders and federal government officials will be in attendance.

Similar to the U.S. president’s annual State of the Union address, each year, the president of NCAI delivers a speech to tribal leaders, members of Congress, government officials, and the public. The purpose of the address is to provide an update on the issues important to Indian Country and a vision for the upcoming year.

After the NCAI president’s address, a member of Congress provides the congressional response. This year, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) will give the congressional response.

During the past two years, the State of Tribal Nations address was given virtually by President Sharp because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the State of Tribal Nations address, the National Congress of American Indians will convene its 2023 Winter Session at the Capital Hilton in Washington, D.C., from Tuesday through Thursday (Feb. 21 -24, 2023).

Watch the live address at the link below tomorrow at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

