NCAI President Fawn Sharp Attends World Economic Forum in Switerland

The World Economic Forum is underway in Davos, Switzerland. The forum will bring together more than 3,000 individuals from both the public and private sector to “engage in peer-to-peer deliberations in the spirit of improving the state of the world,” according to the WEF website.

Among the attendees at the 53rd convening of the World Economic Forum is National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) President Fawn Sharp ( Quinault Indian Nation).

“It is an honor to be able to participate in the World Economic Forum this year and to have an opportunity to work with individuals from around the planet to find a path forward on the greatest threats to our planet and our communities,” said Sharp. “I am particularly blessed to be able to raise the voice of Indigenous peoples from across the globe during the meetings and make sure that we are heard.”

The engagement at the forum builds on NCAI’s continued dedication to advancing the rights of tribal nations and Indigenous peoples internationally, according to a press release distributed by NCAI on Monday.

Sharp has dedicated much of her life—including her time as NCAI President—to fighting for tribal sovereignty and tribal self-determination, including advancing the rights guaranteed to all Indigenous peoples under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

“There is no issue more critical to the lives of Indigenous peoples and to the health of our shared home than global climate change,” Sharp said, “and even in the face of incredible odds, I know the invaluable contributions to the fight against Climate Change that Native Americans and our Indigenous relatives globally will make to turn the tide.”

