NCAI Mourns the Passing of Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva — A Tireless Champion for Indian Country

Details By Native News Online Staff March 14, 2025

The National Congress of American Indians released the following statement on the passing of Arizona Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva, who died on Thursday, March 13, 2025:

The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) mourns the passing of Arizona Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva, a lifelong champion and fearless advocate for Tribal Nations. His steadfast commitment to upholding tribal sovereignty, protecting sacred lands, and improving the well-being of tribal communities will be remembered for generations to come.

Throughout his more than two decades in Congress, Congressman Grijalva was a vocal defender of Native voices in federal policy. He authored and advanced landmark legislative action, seeking to ensure meaningful tribal consultation on federal actions impacting tribal communities through the Requirements, Expectations, and Standard Procedures in Effective Consultation with Tribes (RESPECT) Act, and giving Urban Indian Organizations a direct line to federal healthcare agencies through the Urban Indian Health Confer Act. His leadership also extended to work on the Advancing Tribal Parity on Public Land Act and the Tribal Cultural Areas Protection Act, which aimed to elevate tribal stewardship of public lands and safeguard sacred sites, and the Native Child Protection Act, addressing critical protections for Native children and families. Most recently, Congressman Grijalva introduced H.R. 8937 to support tribal water rights settlements and ensure safe, clean water for Tribal Nations and communities— an issue he knew was fundamental to tribal sovereignty and survival.

Beyond his legislative work, Congressman Grijalva was a fierce defender of sacred lands such as Oak Flat, Bears Ears, and Chaco Canyon, always standing with Tribal Nations to protect places of deep cultural and spiritual importance. His unwavering commitment to environmental justice and climate action was rooted in respect for Indigenous leadership and knowledge.

To Indian Country, Congressman Grijalva was a true ally whose work has left an indelible mark. To those closest to him, he was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. As NCAI reflects on his legacy, we extend our deepest condolences to Congressman Grijalva’s family, loved ones, friends, and staff. May our Creator guide him on a smooth journey to the next world. These are our prayers. His dedication to building strong relationships between the federal government and Tribal Nations will continue to serve as a foundation for the work ahead.

