NCAI Mourns the Passing of Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva — A Tireless Champion for Indian Country

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
The National Congress of American Indians released the following statement on the passing of Arizona Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva, who died on Thursday, March 13, 2025:
The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) mourns the passing of Arizona Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva, a lifelong champion and fearless advocate for Tribal Nations. His steadfast commitment to upholding tribal sovereignty, protecting sacred lands, and improving the well-being of tribal communities will be remembered for generations to come.
Beyond his legislative work, Congressman Grijalva was a fierce defender of sacred lands such as Oak Flat, Bears Ears, and Chaco Canyon, always standing with Tribal Nations to protect places of deep cultural and spiritual importance. His unwavering commitment to environmental justice and climate action was rooted in respect for Indigenous leadership and knowledge.
To Indian Country, Congressman Grijalva was a true ally whose work has left an indelible mark. To those closest to him, he was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. As NCAI reflects on his legacy, we extend our deepest condolences to Congressman Grijalva’s family, loved ones, friends, and staff. May our Creator guide him on a smooth journey to the next world. These are our prayers. His dedication to building strong relationships between the federal government and Tribal Nations will continue to serve as a foundation for the work ahead.
