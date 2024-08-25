NCAI Hosting "Get-Out-the-Vote" Webinars in Advance of Federal Election

Details By Neely Bardwell August 25, 2024

Native Vote 2024. The National Congress of American Indians announces the kick off of the 2024 National Native Get Out The Vote (GOTV) Campaign. The campaign consists of regional webinars designed to mobilize GOTV efforts in tribal communities in advance of the upcoming federal election.

The first webinar will be on Monday, August 26, 2024.

By attending these webinars, you’ll gain access to:

Exclusive insights into voter mobilization strategies tailored for tribal nations.

Practical resources including toolkits, financial support opportunities, and ways to engage your community.

Inspiration and guidance from trusted Native leaders and voices who are committed to strengthening our political influence.

Each session is tailored to specific regions and co-hosted by your regional NCAI vice presidents and alternates, ensuring that the content is relevant to the unique needs and challenges of your community.

Webinar Schedule:

Registration can be done through the individual links provided above. Secure your spot today to ensure you receive all the vital information and resources these webinars have to offer. We look forward to seeing you online and working together to ensure that Indian Country’s voice is powerful and united in this election season.

NCAI’s GOTV Campaign is a non-partisan effort aimed at increasing voter participation in Indian Country.

