NCAI Condemns Texas Senator's 'Wild Indian' Comment

Details By Native News Online Staff November 01, 2023

The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI)has issued a statement condemning remarks made by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), calling his colleagues a “bunch of wild Indians.”





Cornyn’s comment was made last week on a call with reporters, questions if Speaker Mike Johnson be able to "deal with this bunch of wild Indians over in the House."

“Senator Cornyn’s recent derogatory remarks, referring to his colleagues as a ‘bunch of wild Indians,’ is more than just disappointing; but deeply disrespectful,” the NCAI statement read. “It perpetuates damaging stereotypes about our diverse and vibrant American Indian and Alaska Native communities. This is especially disconcerting as we approach Native American Heritage Month, a time meant to celebrate and honor these communities. NCAI strongly disapproves of the Senator’s comments and encourages the Senator to seize this moment as an opportunity to educate himself about the rich history, struggles, accomplishments, and dignity of Native peoples. Our nation’s commitment to understanding and respect should be a standard held high by all our public servants.”

Cornyn’s comment also drew ire from fellow lawmaker Jared Huffman (D-California)

“You sound like Archie Bunker,” the congressman tweeted, comparing Cornyn to the infamous bigot at the center of the classic TV show All in the Family.

Texas, the state Cornyn has represented for more than 20 years, is home to three federally recognized tribes: the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas, the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas, and the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo.

According to the 2020 Census, 515,114 people in Texas identify as Amerian Indian or Alaska Native, making up 1% of the state’s population,

