Navajo Police Seeks Public Assistance to Locate Missing Navajo Woman

Details
SHIPROCK, N.M. — The Navajo Police Departent in Shiprock, N.M. are asking for assistance to locate a Navajo woman, who has been missing since June 15, 2021.
 
The missing woman is Ranelle Rose Bennett. She was was last seen by her mother the morning of June 15, 2021, at Ranelle’s residence in Hogback, New Mexico. She is also known as “Tiny.”
 
 
Ranelle has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.
 
Here are more details:
 
RANELLE ROSE BENNETT
Age: 33
Sex: Female
Height: 5’2’’
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Weight: 125 lbs
Tattoos: Ranelle has “Treasten” tattooed on her right inner forearm. She also has the letter “B” tattooed behind her left ear.
Other: Ranelle was last seen wearing an orange tank top with black joggers/sweatpants.
 
If you have seen RANELLE ROSE BENNETT, or if you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District at 505-368-1350 or 505-368-1351.

