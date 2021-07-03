Navajo Police Seeks Public Assistance to Locate Missing Navajo Woman

SHIPROCK, N.M. — The Navajo Police Departent in Shiprock, N.M. are asking for assistance to locate a Navajo woman, who has been missing since June 15, 2021.

The missing woman is Ranelle Rose Bennett. She was was last seen by her mother the morning of June 15, 2021, at Ranelle’s residence in Hogback, New Mexico. She is also known as “Tiny.”

Ranelle has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

Here are more details: