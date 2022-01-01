Navajo Nation to Distribute $2,000 in Hardship Assistance for Adults and $600 for Minors

Details

Less than a week after the Navajo Nation approved a second round of CARES Act checks for its elders, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer on Tuesday signed a resolution approving $557 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for Hardship Assistance to provide direct financial relief for the Navajo people, to help mitigate the devastating effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will provide $2,000 in hardship assistance for adults and $600 for minors, who are enrolled members of the Navajo Nation.

The resolution was approved by the 24th Navajo Nation Council during a special session held last Wednesday and delivered to the Office of the President and Vice President on Monday.

“We love our Diné people and we do not want any more of our people to lose their lives to this modern-day monster known as COVID-19. With the approval of another round of hardship assistance, we strongly urge our people to use the funds for essential items and services that will help protect and prepare your homes and families. We know that our elderly parents, grandparents, youth, students, veterans, and many others are in need of a hand up. The Omicron variant has been detected within our Nation. We shouldn’t panic, but all of our people must step up our efforts and use the hardship funds to help our elderly parents and grandparents, our children, and those with underlying health conditions. This is the Navajo peoples’ money and we hear your voices,” President Nez said

Last Thursday, President Nez and Vice President Lizer also approved a separate resolution reallocating $16 million in CARES Act funds to provide approximately $300 dollars per eligible person 60 years and older.

With the remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds, President Nez and Vice President Lizer continue to support infrastructure development and improvements to deliver water, electricity, broadband, housing, and other critical resources and services for the Navajo people.

The Nez-Lizer Administration thanks the 24th Navajo Nation Council for supporting the resolution. The Administration will continue to support its moratorium on supplemental spending until the remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds are allocated. The Office of the Controller will provide more information regarding the Hardship Assistance Program.

